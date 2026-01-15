Chris Packham’s Dogs Are Going Plant-Based For Veganuary

Chris Packham has said that his dogs are going plant-based for Veganuary.

The broadcaster and environmentalist has partnered with Omni, a vegan dog food brand, for the month. He appeared on the talk show Good Morning Britain earlier this week, along with his two poodles, Sid and Nancy, to discuss the decision.

In particular, Packham highlighted the growing body of research on the impact of the pet food industry on animal welfare and the environment, and on dogs themselves.

Earlier this month, research by the University of Edinburgh found that dogs who eat premium, meat-rich diets can have a larger carbon footprint “than their owners.”

The research also found that dog food makes up one percent of all greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in the UK. A separate report published in 2025 documented the “extensive” negative impact of companion dogs on the environment overall.

Early in the segment, Good Morning Britain’s hosts asked Packham how his dogs are getting on with the diet, which Packham noted “is the first thing we think about.”

“What consistent new research is showing is that plant-based diets are as good nutritionally, or even better, than meat-based diets,” said Packham. “It does need to be a well-formulated diet, though,” he added.

According to Sustainable Pet Food, at least 10 studies and a systematic review have recorded or found positive health outcomes for dogs on vegan diets so far. One study from 2022 found that “the pooled evidence to date indicates that the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choices for dogs are nutritionally sound vegan diets.”

‘Nutritionally sound’ plant-based diets for dogs are BVA-approved

Adobe Stock Research shows that dogs can thrive, not just survive, on a plant-based diet

The vegan pet food market is expected to nearly double in value by 2034. Meanwhile, cultivated pet food has gained EU approval, and a “world first” dog food featuring both plant-based ingredients and cultivated meat is currently on sale in the UK.

Around 29 percent of vets now report that they have clients who feed their companion animals meat-free diets, and some experts are suggesting that plant-based diets are safe for cats, too. In 2024, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) finally ended its longstanding opposition to balanced plant-based diets for dogs.

