Vegan Dog Food Brand Omni Doubles In Size Following Dragons’ Den Appearance

Vegan dog food brand Omni has said that it experienced a 130 percent “sales surge” in the three months since securing an investment on BBC1’s Dragons’ Den in February.

According to co-founders Guy Sandelowsky and Shiv Sivakumar, Omni has attracted 20,000 new customers since the episode was televised. They secured a £75k joint investment from Dragons Steven Bartlett and Deborah Meaden in exchange for a 2.5 percent equity stake.

Before appearing on Dragons’ Den, Omni was already on target for a record year with annual revenues approaching £5 million. That number is now approaching £10 million, considerably more than previous predictions. The founders noted that over 80 percent of their customers are on subscription plans, which include complementary vet consultations.

“There’s been a real step change in the business since Dragons’ Den,” said Co-Founder Shiv Sivakumar, in a statement sent to Plant Based News (PBN). “We’ve shifted into a new phase of growth, with a far larger customer base and the kind of subscription retention that gives us confidence in long-term, compounding revenues.”

The growth of the vegan dog food market

Adobe Stock An increasing number of people are feeding their animals vegan dog food

While dogs need specific, well-balanced diets to be healthy, there is no reason that they can’t thrive on vegan food. Data Bridge Market Research predicts that the vegan dog food market’s value will reach USD $31.48 billion by 2029, up from $12.27 billion in 2021.

According to Omni, it is the UK’s first vet-founded nutrition brand that caters specifically to allergy-prone companion animals, who account for 20-30 percent of the market. Sivakumar and Sandelowsky founded Omni in 2020 in response to the negative impact of conventional dog food brands on the environment, farmed animals, and companion animals themselves.

“We believe we’re seeing strong customer loyalty because our food genuinely works. We see it daily, dogs struggling with allergy symptoms like itchy skin, waxy ears, and loose stools getting relief, without always relying on strong medications that could have unwanted side effects,” said Sandelowsky. “It’s amazing to have 20,000 more dogs benefitting from Omni.”

