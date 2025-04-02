X
Alternative Protein Animals Other News

Vegan Pet Food Market To Nearly Double In Value By 2034

Consumers are increasingly aware of the benefits of plant-based diets for animal companions

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a dog eating out of a silver bowl on a kitchen floor The vegan pet food market will continue to grow over the next 10 years - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The growing vegan companion animal food market could nearly double its value over the next decade.

The market was valued at USD $10.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $19.7 billion by 2034, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 6.7 percent.

According to Market.us News, consumers are increasingly aware of the animal welfare, environmental, and health issues surrounding traditional meat-based pet food, in addition to the many potential benefits of feeding companion animals plant-based options instead.

Market.us News noted that “conventional” vegan food holds 63.2 percent of the market, while dry food holds 56.2 percent, and that supermarkets contribute 48.2 percent to distribution. This indicates that consumers prefer familiar, convenient, and widely available options.

Furthermore, dogs account for 72.3 percent of the vegan pet food market, indicating that plant-based diets for canines are more accepted and better established. Several studies indicate that well-planned meat-free diets can be optimal for dogs, and last year, the British Veterinary Association ended its longstanding opposition to meat-free canine diets.

“It is commendable that the BVA has finally ended its unscientific opposition to (nutritionally-sound) vegan dog diets,” said Andrew Knight, veterinary Professor of Animal Welfare, at the time. “It is now up to international veterinary associations to follow suit.”

Read more: The Environmental Impact Of Dog And Cat Food: What You Need To Know

Vegan diets, pet food, and the meat industry

Photo shows someone scooping pet food into a plastic bag
Adobe Stock Vegan pet food is more normalized for dogs than cats and other animals

Plant-based and cultivated meat-based foods are increasingly familiar for dogs, but Knight and other experts also say that these options are safe for cats, too. In 2024, plant-based brand Wild Earth launched “Unicorn Pate,” its first nutritionally complete wet cat food product.

While cats are obligate carnivores, complete foods like Unicorn Pate are fortified with all of the vitamins and minerals that cats need to thrive, including taurine. Also last year, Omni and Meatly announced a “world first” cultivated cat food, described as a “major milestone.”

Traditional pet food is a co-product of the meat industry, which means that it supports factory farming and all of the animal cruelty, environmental damage, and pollution it causes. Producing food for cats and dogs notably contributes up to 30 percent of the meat industry’s total environmental impact, releasing millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

Read more: Is 2025 The Year Of Ethical Dog Food?

Tagged

alternative protein

dog food

food

news

pet food

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active