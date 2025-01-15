Leading Veterinary Professor: ‘Vegan Diets Can Be Safe For Cats Too!’

A leading veterinary professor has said that going plant-based is safe for companion animals, including cats.

Veterinary Professor of Animal Welfare Andrew Knight noted that while publications such as The Times have recently covered the various benefits of feeding dogs a healthy, climate-friendly diet, very few acknowledge that plant-based foods are safe for cats as well.

In July last year, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) ended its longstanding opposition to vegan diets for dogs, providing they are “nutritionally sound.” However, the BVA still states that “It is not possible to form a complete vegan or vegetarian diet for cats.”

“While the articles were spot-on about the environmental benefits, they missed a key point: vegan diets can be safe for cats too,” said Knight on LinkedIn. “The BVA position is incorrect, the latest scientific evidence […] shows that properly formulated vegan diets can meet cats’ nutritional needs. It was not too long ago BVA dropped this opposition to vegan dogs.”

In particular, Knight cited a 2023 study that found “no overwhelming evidence” of adverse effects and highlighted that “beneficial findings” were consistent across several studies. Knight himself carried out a study that found cats tend to be healthier on a plant-based diet compared to an animal-based one. The study described this trend as “clear and consistent.”

Cats and other companion animals should be fed nutritionally complete diets suitable for their age, species, and any other requirements. Sustainable Pet Food has more information on this here and suggests finding reputable producers working with veterinary nutritionists.

The environmental impact of feeding animals other animals

Adobe Stock Feeding companion animals animal-based foods is a significant source of emissions

Around 25 percent of meat-based calories consumed in the US are eaten by companion animals. Cats and dogs contribute 25 to 30 percent of the meat industry’s total environmental impact, releasing millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

In January, Knight analyzed the potential impacts of transitioning the world’s dogs onto nutritious plant-based diets. He found it could save the equivalent of 5.7 billion tonnes of CO2 per year and free up an area of land larger than Mexico from animal farming.

On Tuesday of this week, Knight published a new study calling for a plant-based food system to tackle the worsening climate crisis and minimize further global warming.

“Climate change threatens much of life on Earth – including ourselves,” said Knight in a statement sent to Plant Based News. “Animal agriculture is a major emitter of greenhouse gases and a major cause of deforestation and freshwater use. Yet – compared to smaller emitters, such as the transportation sector – it has received shockingly little attention. Emissions from animal agriculture are so large that we cannot effectively slow climate change and environmental degradation by ignoring them. We simply must transition our societies towards more sustainable, plant-based diets.”

