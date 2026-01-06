Ricky Gervais Says It’s A ‘Moral Obligation’ To Be Kind To Animals After Making £2.5 Million Donation

Ricky Gervais has said that it is a “moral obligation” to be kind to animals.

In a recent episode of the Romesh Ranganathan Show, the two comedians – both of whom are vegan – discussed plant-based foods, health, and Blue Zones.

Gervais’s appearance on the show follows an announcement that he donated nearly £2.5 million to animal charities out of the proceeds from his ‘Mortality’ tour. In 2023, the comedian raised approximately £1.9 million through ticket sales for ‘Armageddon,” which he also donated to several animal charities and causes.

Gervais explained to Ranganathan that he has been donating money from his tours since ‘Humanity’ in 2018 by selling a select number of “platinum” tickets for front-row seats and giving away the extra profit. This model also discourages scalping.

“It is a moral obligation, isn’t it, to be kind to animals, and everything else,” Gervais told Ranganathan. “But I didn’t have that much money to give away growing up.”

“All you could do is be kind to animals and help them and donate little bits, and everyone does that, and that’s great,” he added. “And when you get more money, I think you should give more money. You know what I mean? There’s only a certain amount you need.”

The £2.43 million went to 22 different organizations. These included Flori’s Friends Rescue in Kent, UK, a rescue center best known for its specialisation in paralysed dogs. The charity provides surgery, rehabilitation, prosthetics, and wheelchairs.

Some fans have reportedly suggested that Gervais receive a knighthood for his ongoing work for animals, to which the comedian said “no chance.”

‘I think its easy’

Gervais told Ranganathan that he has been vegan since around 2020, that he adopted the diet “quite gradually,” and has found it “pretty easy” so far.

“Sometimes you’re on a plane and even the bread’s got milk in it, but that’s rare,” he added. “You have to plan ahead. I take protein bars with me just in case. But honestly, if you’re in control, I think it’s easy.”

Ranganathan, who is famously not a big fan of vegan cheese, said, “I do not believe they’ve managed to replicate it.” Gervais replied, “They’re getting better, they’re really good,” and highlighted the vegan Cathedral City cheese, in particular.

The comedians also discussed the study of Blue Zones, and how parts of the world where people live exceptionally long lives – such as Okinawa, Japan – typically favor nutrient-dense plant-based or plant-rich diets and daily physical activity.

“They don’t go to the gym, these people. But they grow their own food, they cook their own thing, [and] they’re doing something all the time,” Gervais said. “They sit out, and they drink wine, but they dance for two hours as well. They walk to work, they [have] a sense of community. Loneliness, apparently, is as big a killer as smoking.”

