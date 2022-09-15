Major UK Cheese Brand Cathedral City Launches First-Ever Vegan Range

Vegans living in the UK can now add Cathedral City to the ever-growing list of vegan cheese options, as the brand has just launched a plant-based range.

Cathedral City, a brand owned by Saputo Dairy UK that’s known for its cheddar, made the decision to launch its first-ever vegan range in response to the growing demand for dairy-free options in the country.

There are three products in the range, including grated, large slices, and block. They are described as having a mature cheddar flavor.

Cathedral City’s plant-based range is now available to buy in Tesco stores nationwide.

Neil Stewart, Head of Marketing for Cathedral City, said in a statement: “This launch is a momentous occasion for Cathedral City; extending our portfolio into dairy-free alternatives for the first time with a range of great tasting alternatives to cheese, meaning more people can enjoy our delicious products.”

Cathedral City is said to be the UK’s number one cheese brand. The company states that it’s bought by 42 percent of all households. This means people who may not have previously considered trying vegan cheese may now be tempted.

The rise of dairy-free cheese

The dairy-free cheese market has been forecast to be worth $7.10 billion by 2030.

A few years ago, the idea of non-dairy cheese in a mainstream supermarket may have been ludicrous. Due to the rise of veganism, however, there has been an influx of options available across the country.

As well as all-vegan brands like Violife and Sheese, a number of mainstream dairy brands have been getting in on the action, too.

Applewood, Babybel, and Philadelphia have all launched vegan cheeses in the last few years, and Cathedral City is just the latest to embrace the plant-based market.

The dairy-free market

The global dairy-free market as a whole – including milks, cheeses, and yogurts – was valued at $25.19 billion in 2022. It’s forecasted to catapult to $61.43 billion by 2029.

Plant-based milk, in particular, has seen a staggering rise in popularity.

A report from last year found that one in three Brits drink plant-based milk products. It also found that the uptake was even higher among 25-44 year-olds, with 44 percent making the switch.

Many said that they made the switch because they “agreed” it was better for them than cows milk.