X
Alternative Protein Celebrities Other News

Paloma Faith Says She Has ‘Been Vegan’ And Still Doesn’t Eat Dairy

Paloma Faith appeared on a recent episode of The Romesh Ranganathan Show

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Paloma Faith on the The Romesh Ranganathan Show, where Faith and Ranganathan tried plant-based cheeses Faith and Ranganathan also touched on processed foods and other plant-based alternatives - Media Credit: The Romesh Ranganathan Show / YouTube

Paloma Faith has said that she was vegan for six months and doesn’t eat dairy.

In a recent appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Faith discussed veganism and diet. The musician also taste-tested a dairy-free cheese board with host Romesh Ranganathan, a comedian and vegan of more than a decade.

Read more: Alicia Silverstone Says ‘Everything Changed’ About Her Health When She Went Vegan

When asked about her lifestyle by Ranganathan, Faith said, “I have been vegan for a very short amount of time,” approximately six months. She continued, “I like vegan stuff anyway. It fits in with my food groups, because I eat everything apart from dairy.”

“I hate cheese-cheese,” she added, referring to traditional, dairy-based cheese.

Ranganathan explained that the show’s present for Faith was a selection from a “proper vegan cheese place,” including a soft white cheese containing flower petals, a yellow wedge, and an “Italian” herb-flavored goat-style plant-based cheese.

“The flowery one is not bad,” said Faith.

During the segment, she and Ranganathan talked about whether liking dairy-free cheese is a litmus test for being vegan, and went on to discuss alternative proteins in general. Faith said, “If you just eat whole foods, then you lose loads of weight, but this is terribly processed. […] What’s the point of being something if you’re going to try and consume replacements of all the things you had before?”

Read more: French Vegan Cheese Brand Launches Camembert In The UK

Processed foods, health, and plant-based alternatives

Photo shows a wheel of plant-based cheese alongside half a lemon, some greens, and a dish of cashew nuts
Adobe Stock People choose to eat dairy-free cheese and other alternatives for all kinds of reasons

As noted by Faith, some people may experience weight loss if they swap animal products for plants. However, every body is different, and eating a vegan diet doesn’t affect everyone in the same way. Weight loss is also not equatable to good health.

Faith is not alone in feeling wary of “processed” foods, some of which may negatively impact human health, but the processed and ultra-processed labels themselves do not accurately reflect nutrient-density, or whether an item is healthy. For example, tinned fruit and frozen peas both count as processed foods, while some white bread contains more artificial ingredients than the average plant-based meat alternative.

When it comes to the popularity of meat and dairy alternatives in general, people choose to eat them for many different reasons. The “point” is: they’re convenient, healthier, and better for the environment, do not require animal cruelty, and – as noted by Ranganathan in the video – can help people easily transition from animal products to a plant-based diet. However, many of the vegans and meat-eaters who choose to eat alternative proteins do so simply because they like them.

Read more: 5 Benefits To Food Processing

Tagged

alternative protein

celebrities

cheese

news

paloma faith

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active