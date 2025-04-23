Want To Live To 100? Here’s What The Blue Zones Are Doing Right

Nafsika Antypas, host and producer of the television program Plant-Based by Nafsika and founder of The Plant-Based Switch podcast, is on a mission to help people live longer, healthier lives, starting with what’s on their plate.

In a recent episode on her YouTube channel, The Plant Based Switch, Antypas explores the world’s five Blue Zones, known for their high concentrations of centenarians. In the video, she explores how plant-based foods, in addition to other lifestyle factors, play a role in their longevity.

With personal ties to one of these regions – Ikaria, Greece, where her family is from – Antypas offers a look into what makes these long-living communities thrive.

The 5 main Blue Zones

Below are five countries that are considered to be the main blue zones in the world. Here’s what diet and lifestyle looks like in these areas:

Ikaria, Greece

This Aegean island has become almost synonymous with long life, and for good reason.

“When I visit my family there, I’m always amazed by the vibrant community and their approach to life,” Antypas says. “They seriously don’t wear watches and so they’re always late, but we cut them some slack and say they arrived on Ikarian time.”

Ikaria’s diet is predominantly plant-based, featuring seasonal vegetables, legumes like lentils, whole grains, herbal teas, and healthy fats, particularly from olive oil. Meals are simple, fresh, and deeply communal. “Meals were not just about food – they were about connection, laughter, and sharing stories,” she says.

Okinawa, Japan

The Okinawan approach to food and life offers another blueprint for longevity. The traditional diet includes sweet potatoes and a variety of soy products.

Beyond diet, Okinawans follow a philosophy called ikigai – a reason for being – which keeps them mentally and emotionally engaged.

“The concept of ikigai … is deeply ingrained in their culture,” Antypas explains. This sense of purpose, together with a healthy diet, plays a big role in supporting longevity.

Sardinia, Italy

In the mountainous interior of Sardinia, the lifestyle may be physically demanding, but the diet is simple and powerful. Whole grains, beans, and vegetables make up the bulk of Sardinian meals.

Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

In Nicoya, longevity the diet is centered around beans, corn, and squash. These staple foods are packed with essential nutrients.

Nicoyans also live actively, often working outdoors and walking long distances. “The Nicoyans emphasize physical labor and active lifestyles, which complement their diet,” Antypas says.

Loma Linda, California

Adobe Stock There is a high concentration of people following plant-based diets in Loma Linda

This Southern California town is home to a large population of Seventh-day Adventists, many of whom follow vegetarian or vegan diets centered on whole, plant-based foods.

“Their lifestyle includes regular exercise and strong community ties, which support their overall health,” Antypas explains.

Key Takeaways from the Blue Zones:

To summarize, Antypas lists four main lessons from the Blue Zones:

1. Emphasize whole foods.

“Focus on consuming whole, unprocessed fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains,” she says.

2. Community matters.

“Share meals with family and friends. The social aspect of eating not only enhances enjoyment, but also supports mental health,” she adds.

3. Stay active.

“Incorporate movement into your daily routine. Whether it’s walking, gardening, or dancing, find what you love and make it part of your life.”

4. Mindfulness and purpose.

“Cultivate a sense of purpose and stay engaged in activities that bring you joy.”

Ultimately, people in Blue Zones aren’t chasing longevity, it’s a natural outcome of the way they live. From Ikaria to Loma Linda, their daily habits reflect a deep respect for food, community, and purpose.

