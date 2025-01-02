Brooklyn Beckham Shares Almond Milk Recipe To 16 Million Instagram Followers

Social media star Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham last year shared a video of his almond milk recipe to millions of followers on Instagram.

He opens the kitchen video with the words “this is how I make almond milk for my missus,” referring to his wife, actor Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham is the son of Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham and retired England Football Captain, Manchester United, and Real Madrid player David Beckham, one of the UK’s most famous celebrity couples. While not vegan, the pair recently dined at New York vegan restaurant Eleven Madison Park and described it as “spectacular.”

A simple almond milk recipe

Beckham shared a recipe and method to make almond milk that is both minimal in ingredients and straightforward. The video shows him pouring water over a portion of almonds, which he keeps in a jar, and refrigerating them so that the almonds absorb the water and become plump.

He then takes the jar out of the fridge and blends the almonds and water, then pouring the blended mixture into a glass bottle via a strainer to remove the almond pulp and extract the liquid.

Finally, Beckham serves it in a glass, where he adds vanilla extract, stevia, and cinnamon, and stirs it all together.

PETA commented on the video: “Homemade almond milk is the key to our hearts too, @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. This is the sweetest gesture that also saves cows.”

Nicola Peltz-Beckham seems very pleased with the almond milk, simply commenting “obsessed.” Fittingly, the video uses the song Birds Of A Feather by vegan superstar Billie Eilish.

Is Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham vegan?

Beckham isn’t vegan, but he seems to be interested in vegan food and plant-based products. He starred in a soya milk advert and has also shared a vegan lasagne recipe on social media as part of his cooking series.

He has also promoted vegan trainers by Superdry on his social media accounts, with a caption about wanting to reduce his carbon footprint. This drew some criticism, however, as the post came shortly after a video showing him cooking a steak recipe that he claimed to make “two or three times a week.”

