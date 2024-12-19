X
David And Victoria Beckham Praise ‘Spectacular’ Vegan Meal

The Beckhams enjoyed a night at a vegan fine dining restaurant

David and Victorian Beckham The Beckhams at Eleven Madison Park - Media Credit: David Beckham

David Beckham has described vegan restaurant Eleven Madison Park as “spectacular” while there on a date with his wife Victoria.

“More about date night WOW full vegan and spectacular with obviously great wine and even better company,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post.

Neither of the Beckhams are vegan, and Victoria reportedly eats fish regularly. But they previously limited eating meat from land animals in 2020. Meanwhile, their eldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham starred in an ad for dairy-free milk company Silk in 2023.

David and Victorian Beckham
.A.M. / Alamy Stock Photo The Beckhams aren’t vegan but reportedly cut meat from their diets in 2020

Plant-based fine dining

Beckham’s praise for the food at Eleven Madison Park is unsurprising. Located on Madison Avenue in New York City, the restaurant transitioned to an entirely plant-based menu in 2021. It had three Michelin stars prior to ditching animal products, and kept them after becoming plant-based. This made it the world’s first plant-based restaurant with three stars.

Plant-based fine dining has taken off in recent years, with a number of luxury vegan venues becoming very popular. In London, Great British Menu winner Kirk Haworth’s restaurant Plates is booked up months in advance. Gauthier Soho, also in London, is headed renowned chef Alexis Gauthier, who made his restaurant’s menu all vegan in 2021. Former US Vice President Al Gore was spotted eating there recently.

