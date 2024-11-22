Vegan Athlete Group Unveils High Protein Meal Plan

Viva! and Vegan Strong PlantBuilt are catering to plant-based fitness enthusiasts of all kinds with a new high-protein meal plan and comprehensive sports nutrition resources.

Viva!, a UK-based animal rights charity and campaign group, created the “v7 High-Protein Meal Plan” in collaboration with Vegan Strong PlantBuilt, a collective of elite plant-based strength athletes. It features a full week of “energizing” vegan recipes, including an all-day breakfast burrito, sticky gochujang tofu bowl, and even a “DIY” Pot Noodle.

“You will find everything you need to know about how to build muscle and be healthy on a plant-based diet,” said Vegan Strong PlantBuilt Team Founder Giacomo Marchese. “For a comprehensive assortment of high protein, nutrient-dense recipes, and meal plans, look no further to get the assistance you need to be at your best as a high-achieving athlete.”

Supplied The plant-based Vegan Strong Plantbuilt team competed at Mr. America earlier this year

Viva! and PlantBuilt have also published a new sports and fitness guide called “No Compromise,” a YouTube series titled “Sports & Fitness FAQ,” and other useful information about fueling, stamina, and recovery while eating a plant-based diet.

Viva! mission ‘to make veganism accessible to all’

Vegan Strong PlantBuilt was established more than a decade ago by Marchese to promote the plant-based lifestyle through diverse strength-based competitive sports like CrossFit, powerlifting, and Olympic weightlifting. An increasing number of athletes of all kinds are embracing veganism for performance and recovery, and the team has had several recent, high-profile victories.

This collaboration with Viva! comes shortly after the Vegan Strong PlantBuilt team took home 55 medals – including 48 gold – at the Mr. America 2024 Sports Festival in October.

“We are incredibly excited to continue working with the team,” said Faye Lewis, Viva!’s head of communications. “Their success demonstrates the extraordinary benefits of a vegan diet for athletes and fitness lovers alike. This partnership aligns perfectly with Viva!’s mission to make veganism accessible to all.”

