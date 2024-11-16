Scientists Discover ‘Critical Link’ Between Red Meat And Colorectal Cancer Risk

A team of scientists has discovered a “critical link” between the overconsumption of red meat and an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Read more: Just Two Slices Of Ham A Day Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Major Study Finds

Scientists at the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) and collaborators from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) worked on the research, which was published in the medical journal Cancer Discovery late last month.

They discovered that the iron from red meat reactivates telomerase, an enzyme that extends the ends of DNA chromosomes and drives the progression of colorectal cancer. The scientists also found that a small molecule, SP2509, can block this reactivation mechanism and even reduce tumor growth, revealing a potential new strategy for fighting cancer.

“Understanding the role of iron in telomerase activation opens up new avenues for addressing colorectal cancer,” explained Professor Vinay Tergaonkar, Distinguished Principal Investigator at A*STAR, per ScienceDaily. “We are excited about the potential of small molecules like SP2509 to revolutionize cancer care and improve outcomes for patients globally.”

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Healthier And Better For The Planet, Report Finds

Lifestyle and cancer risk

Adobe Stock Several existing studies suggest that emphasizing whole plant-based foods over animal-derived ones like red meat may actively reduce cancer risk

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, accounting for about 10 percent of all cancer cases. In Singapore, it is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

The WHO first classified red and processed meats as carcinogenic nearly 10 years ago. But while there is a substantial body of evidence linking red meat to increased cancer risk, this new research is said to be the first to identify both a precise link and possible solution.

Many health experts recommend that people follow plant-based diets rich in whole foods to reduce disease risk. A study published earlier this year found that participants eating a diet rich in plant-based foods had a 47 percent lower chance of their prostate cancer worsening. A previous study suggested that plant-based diets lowered the risk of fatal prostate cancer by nearly 20 percent. Yet another study, published at the start of 2023, found that men following well-balanced and nutritious plant-based diets were 22 percent less likely to develop bowel cancer at all.

But health concerns aren’t the only reason to drop meat from your diet. Animal agriculture is also a key driver of the climate crisis, and trillions of animals are killed each year to meet growing demand for meat, dairy, and eggs.

Read more: ‘What Food History Tells Us About Living Longer’