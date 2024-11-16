X
Health & Fitness Lifestyle Science

Scientists Discover ‘Critical Link’ Between Red Meat And Colorectal Cancer Risk

The new research also provides "new avenues" for addressing colorectal cancer

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone's hands as they cut into a large beef steak The new research is the first to confirm such a link between red meat consumption and cancer risk - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A team of scientists has discovered a “critical link” between the overconsumption of red meat and an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Read more: Just Two Slices Of Ham A Day Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Major Study Finds

Scientists at the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) and collaborators from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) worked on the research, which was published in the medical journal Cancer Discovery late last month.

They discovered that the iron from red meat reactivates telomerase, an enzyme that extends the ends of DNA chromosomes and drives the progression of colorectal cancer. The scientists also found that a small molecule, SP2509, can block this reactivation mechanism and even reduce tumor growth, revealing a potential new strategy for fighting cancer.

“Understanding the role of iron in telomerase activation opens up new avenues for addressing colorectal cancer,” explained Professor Vinay Tergaonkar, Distinguished Principal Investigator at A*STAR, per ScienceDaily. “We are excited about the potential of small molecules like SP2509 to revolutionize cancer care and improve outcomes for patients globally.”

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Healthier And Better For The Planet, Report Finds

Lifestyle and cancer risk

Photo shows a selection of plant-based whole foods like mushrooms, carrots, apples, and lemons
Adobe Stock Several existing studies suggest that emphasizing whole plant-based foods over animal-derived ones like red meat may actively reduce cancer risk

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, accounting for about 10 percent of all cancer cases. In Singapore, it is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

The WHO first classified red and processed meats as carcinogenic nearly 10 years ago. But while there is a substantial body of evidence linking red meat to increased cancer risk, this new research is said to be the first to identify both a precise link and possible solution.

Many health experts recommend that people follow plant-based diets rich in whole foods to reduce disease risk. A study published earlier this year found that participants eating a diet rich in plant-based foods had a 47 percent lower chance of their prostate cancer worsening. A previous study suggested that plant-based diets lowered the risk of fatal prostate cancer by nearly 20 percent. Yet another study, published at the start of 2023, found that men following well-balanced and nutritious plant-based diets were 22 percent less likely to develop bowel cancer at all.

But health concerns aren’t the only reason to drop meat from your diet. Animal agriculture is also a key driver of the climate crisis, and trillions of animals are killed each year to meet growing demand for meat, dairy, and eggs.

Read more: ‘What Food History Tells Us About Living Longer’

Tagged

cancer

health

news

red meat

science

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active