X
Alternative Protein Business Other News

New Support Service Will ‘Guide’ UK Companies Making Cultivated Meat

The Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland will support cultivated meat companies reach the UK market

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a silver fork with several thick pieces of steak on it The FSA/FSS aim to support emerging alternative protein technology in the UK - Media Credit:

The UK is launching a pilot business support service to “guide” companies developing new cultivated meat products.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) announced the first-of-its-kind program in June. The FSA and FSS noted that several cultivated meat products are currently in development, including a chicken fillet and a beef burger, and that both agencies have already received a small number of applications for “cultured” proteins.

Read more: Cultivated Meat ‘Breakthrough’ Mimics Circulatory System, Grows Chicken ‘Nuggets’

“The FSA’s role is to make sure all foods are safe before they are sold in [the] UK,” said Thomas Vincent, Deputy Director of Sandbox and Innovation at the FSA. “As cell-cultivated products are now being developed in new and innovative ways, it’s vital they continue to meet our high safety standards.”

Cultivated meat businesses will be able to get in touch with the FSA/FSS before submitting an official application to clarify essential requirements like hazard identification, safety standards, and data collection. The service will also support businesses post-application.

“This new service will help businesses understand what is needed to prove their products are safe, and guide them through the authorisation process,” added Vincent. “By making it easier for companies to get things right from the start, we can support growth in the cell-cultivated product sector while giving consumers a wider choice of safe food.”

Overall, the program will also help regulatory bodies better understand emerging technologies. The FSA/FSS said that they also intend to expand the service to include companies using precision-fermentation – a modern take on traditional fermentation that allows the creation of hyper-realistic animal products – at some point in the future.

Read more: Company Unveils Peer-Reviewed Life Cycle Analysis Of Precision Fermented Proteins

Cultivated meat in the UK

Photo shows a plate flanked by knife and fork with a phone on it, bearing the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) logo
Ralf – stock.adobe.com The FSA/FSS also hope to learn about emerging technologies in the UK

In 2024, the UK became the first-ever country to approve cultivated meat for use in companion animal food. Meatly, a company making slaughter-free chicken meat for both dogs and cats, gained regulatory approval in July of last year. However, no cultivated meat products have yet been approved for human consumption. In March, the FSA introduced a two-year “sandbox programme” to gather evidence on the cultivated meat safety.

Read more: UK Launches Pioneering Research Programme For Cell-Cultivated Products

Tagged

alternative protein

business

cultivated meat

news

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active