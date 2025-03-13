X
Alternative Protein Other News

UK Launches Pioneering Research Programme For Cell-Cultivated Products

The programme will assess the safety of the products

By

2 Minutes Read

cultivated bluefin tuna ngiri BlueNalu makes cell-cultivated seafood such as this bluefin tuna ngiri - Media Credit: BlueNalu

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) has launched a “sandbox programme” to gather evidence on the safety of cell-cultivated products (CCPs) for human consumption. Eight companies representing a range of cell-cultivated ingredients, technology, and processes have been selected to participate in the programme.

Over the next two years, a team of scientists and regulatory experts will gather data about CCPs, also known as cultured or cultivated meat or dairy, to inform regulation of the products. The evidence will allow the FSA to ensure the safety of CCPs before they go to market.

Read more: What Is Cultured Meat? Here’s What You Need To Know

“By supporting the safe development of cell-cultivated products, we’re giving businesses the confidence to innovate and accelerating the UK’s position as a global leader in sustainable food production,” science minister Lord Vallance said in a statement. “This work will not only help bring new products to market faster, but strengthen consumer trust … and creating new economic opportunities across the country.” 

From cultivated fats to cultivated fish

Mosa Meat burger on a grill
Mosa Meat companies like Mosa Meat, which makes cultivated patties, will participate in the programme

The international group of companies participating in the programme make a variety of cultivated products. They include fats, fish, pork, and beef. They include Dutch company Mosa Meat, the UK’s Hoxton Farms, and US company BlueNalu.

The FSA will also be working with academic and private research partners on the programme such as the Cellular Agriculture Manufacturing Hub (CARMA) led by the University of Bath and the Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein. The Alternative Proteins Association (APA) and The Good Food Institute Europe will represent the broader alt protein industry.

“Safe innovation is at the heart of this programme,” Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Advisor at the FSA, said in a statement. “By prioritising consumer safety and making sure new foods, like CCPs are safe, we can support growth in innovative sectors. Our aim is to ultimately provide consumers with a wider choice of new food, while maintaining the highest safety standards.”

Read more: Patents For Alt Proteins In Europe Rise By 960% In 10 Years

Tagged

alternative protein

cultivated meat

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active