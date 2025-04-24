X
Alternative Protein Other News Science

Cultivated Meat ‘Breakthrough’ Mimics Circulatory System, Grows Chicken ‘Nuggets’

This latest breakthrough enables the production of meat with an "improved" texture, flavor, and size

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows the piece of cultivated chicken grown using an artificial circulatory system The new technology could also have implications for medical science - Media Credit: Trends In Biotechnology / Shoji Takeuchi

A group of Japanese researchers has made a “breakthrough” in cultivated meat production.

The University of Tokyo’s Professor Shoji Takeuchi and his team have developed technology that imitates a circulatory system and evenly distributes nutrients throughout a piece of meat. The researchers successfully grew 1 by 2 cm long, nugget-style chicken pieces.

Scientists have been working on the scalable production of cultivated meat – also known as as cultured or “lab-grown” meat – for a little over a decade. However, nutrient distribution remains a significant hurdle for “large-scale” biofabrication and growing whole cuts of meat.

“The biofabrication of cultured whole-cut meats is challenging, because it requires the formation of densely packed, highly aligned muscle fibers across a length scale larger than a few centimeters,” explained Takeuchi, writing in Trends in Biotechnology earlier this month.

To distribute nutrients evenly, the team created a bioreactor that grows meat in a gel evenly permeated by hollow fibers. This resulted in “densely packed, highly aligned muscle fibers” like those found in traditional meat, and gave the protein an “improved texture and flavor.”

These fibers currently require removal, but future projects could use cellulose versions instead, making every part edible. The addition of artificial blood could further streamline production by carrying more oxygen and allowing for even larger pieces of meat.

Read more: V-Label International Launches New ‘C-Label’ For Cultivated Meat

The growth of the cultivated meat sector

Photo shows the circulatory system-style tubes in a bioreactor that a research team used to grow cultivated chicken
Trends In Biotechnology / Shoji Takeuchi Hollow fibers mean that nutrients are evenly distributed throughout the protein as it grows

According to the Good Food Institute (GFI), there are currently nearly 200 companies working on cultivated meat or related technologies with over USD $3.1 billion in backing. However, despite multiple breakthrough announcements, scalability remains complicated.

Speaking to the Guardian, professor Derek Stewart of the James Hutton Institute’s Advanced Plant Growth Centre (APGC) described the new research as an “elegant” and “transformative” step towards the development of truly scalable cultivated meat in the future.

Takeuchi’s team noted that their breakthrough methods could also be applied outside of the food sector. Their new artificial circulatory system, for example, could potentially enable the large-scale growth of replacement organs, benefiting “regenerative and transplant medicine.”

Read more: Cultivated Pet Food Made From Mouse Cells Gets EU Approval

Tagged

alternative protein

cultivated meat

meat

news

science

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active