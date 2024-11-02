Company Unveils Peer-Reviewed Life Cycle Analysis Of Precision Fermented Proteins

French biotech company Bon Vivant recently unveiled what’s thought to be Europe’s first peer-reviewed life cycle assessment for its precision fermented milk proteins.

The Lyon-based company describes itself as the French leader in precision fermented, “complementary milk proteins” for use in alternative, “animal-free” dairy products. Bon Vivant combines cow DNA with nutritional yeast, which it ferments with water, sugar, and nutrients.

The company conducted its new peer-reviewed life cycle assessment with Lorie Hamelin, an independent expert from the public research institute INRAE, to accurately assess its product’s environmental impact compared to traditional dairy proteins.

The new life cycle analysis indicates that precision fermented proteins are far more sustainable than dairy, and reported a 72 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and an 81 percent reduction in water consumption. Compared to traditional animal farming, Bon Vivant’s process requires 99 percent less arable land.

“I am very proud to be unveiling the results of this analysis today, which is a major step forward for Bon Vivant and for the industry as a whole,” said Bon Vivant co-founder and CEO Stéphane Mac Millan.

EU dairy production falls as plant-based alternatives become mainstream

Adobe Stock Traditional dairy proteins like cheese also involve fermentation, but producing those proteins via animal farming has a big impact on the environment

Bon Vivant’s announcement was preceded by an analysis from the Good Food Institute (GFI) which found that plant-based dairy, meat, and other products can now be considered mainstream staples in key European markets, including France.

Data published by the trade union Syndilait and reported on by Le Monde suggests that dairy milk consumption has fallen almost 25 percent in France over the last 15 years.

Meanwhile, the number of farmed animals across Europe is falling alongside reduced meat production, and the European Commission has approved €700 million to support the closure of particularly high-emitting animal farms in environmentally valuable areas.

