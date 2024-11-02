X
Alternative Protein Food Other News

Company Unveils Peer-Reviewed Life Cycle Analysis Of Precision Fermented Proteins

Bon Vivant's peer-reviewed life cycle assessment adds further scientific credibility to the company's sustainability claims

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a woman holding up a glass half full of milk Precision fermented dairy alternatives have a much lower impact than animal farming - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

French biotech company Bon Vivant recently unveiled what’s thought to be Europe’s first peer-reviewed life cycle assessment for its precision fermented milk proteins.

Read more: French University Cafeteria Doubles Meat-Free Options – Sees 96% Spike In Sales

The Lyon-based company describes itself as the French leader in precision fermented, “complementary milk proteins” for use in alternative, “animal-free” dairy products. Bon Vivant combines cow DNA with nutritional yeast, which it ferments with water, sugar, and nutrients.

The company conducted its new peer-reviewed life cycle assessment with Lorie Hamelin, an independent expert from the public research institute INRAE, to accurately assess its product’s environmental impact compared to traditional dairy proteins.

The new life cycle analysis indicates that precision fermented proteins are far more sustainable than dairy, and reported a 72 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and an 81 percent reduction in water consumption. Compared to traditional animal farming, Bon Vivant’s process requires 99 percent less arable land.

“I am very proud to be unveiling the results of this analysis today, which is a major step forward for Bon Vivant and for the industry as a whole,” said Bon Vivant co-founder and CEO Stéphane Mac Millan.

Read more: Anne Hathaway-Backed Company Receives US Patent For Precision-Fermented Eggs

EU dairy production falls as plant-based alternatives become mainstream

Photo shows cheese-making machinery filled with curds and whey
Adobe Stock Traditional dairy proteins like cheese also involve fermentation, but producing those proteins via animal farming has a big impact on the environment

Bon Vivant’s announcement was preceded by an analysis from the Good Food Institute (GFI) which found that plant-based dairy, meat, and other products can now be considered mainstream staples in key European markets, including France.

Data published by the trade union Syndilait and reported on by Le Monde suggests that dairy milk consumption has fallen almost 25 percent in France over the last 15 years. 

Meanwhile, the number of farmed animals across Europe is falling alongside reduced meat production, and the European Commission has approved €700 million to support the closure of particularly high-emitting animal farms in environmentally valuable areas.

Read more: Planted To Launch Fermented Whole Cut Steak in France

Tagged

bon vivant

dairy

food tech

news

precision fermentation

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active