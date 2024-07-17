X
Business Other News Science Tech

Cultivated Meat For Companion Animals Approved In The UK

Meatly can now sell its cultivated chicken to "pet" food manufacturers

By

3 Minutes Read

Cultivated meat pet food company Meatly CEO Owen Ensor poses with a brown dog in front of a pink background Cultivated dog and cat food will soon be available to buy in the UK - Media Credit: Meatly

The UK has become the first country ever to approve cultivated meat for use in companion animal food. 

Read more: Cultured Meat Brand Aims To Spare 27 Million Animals After Raising Nearly $100M

Meatly, which produces slaughter-free chicken meat for dogs and cats, has been granted regulatory approval for its product. The company has been working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Department for Environment & Food Affairs (DEFRA), and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) for 18 months to gain approval. This is the first time a European country has ever granted such approval to cultivated meat. The authorities have now confirmed that Meatly can sell its product to “pet” food manufacturers.

“We’re delighted to have worked proactively alongside the UK’s regulators to showcase that Meatly chicken is safe and healthy for pets,” Meatly’s CEO and founder, Owen Ensor, said in a statement. “Pet parents are crying out for a better way to feed their cats and dogs meat – we’re so excited to meet this demand. We can now continue our mission to give consumers an easy choice – ensuring we can feed our beloved pets the real meat they need and crave, in a way that is kinder to our planet and other animals.”

Read more: Cultivated Meat Is Cleared for Sale In The US – Here’s What That Means for Consumers

What is cultivated meat?

Packs of cultivated pet food from Meatly, made with "lab grown" chicken
Meatly Meatly can now sell its product to “pet” food manufacturers

Cultivated meat – also known as cultured, cell-based, or lab-grown meat – refers to real meat made without slaughtering animals. 

To make the meat, producers extract a small amount of cells from a living animal, egg, feather, or similar, and place them in bioreactors alongside a solution containing nutrients like amino acids, sugars, and vitamins. Over time, the cells multiply and turn into muscle tissue, which can be harvested and processed into a meat product. As cultivated meat is real meat, and often requires the use of an animal and animal products in its production, it is not considered vegan. Many vegans, however, support the industry as a possible route out of traditional animal agriculture

A growing number of cultivated meat companies are also minimizing their use of animals. To make its product, Meatly says that it takes cells from a fertilized chicken egg once, and doesn’t require the use of any other animal products in production. The brand doesn’t use fetal bovine serum (which is derived from the blood of a cow fetus) as a growth medium, for example, which many companies have traditionally relied on. 

More ethical companion animal food

There is growing demand for more ethical vegan “pet” food across the UK. As well as cultivated meat, there has been a boom in vegan dog and cat food from companies such as Omni (which has also collaborated with Meatly to produce cultivated cat food) and Benevo. 

A number of studies have shown that well-planned plant-based diets can be both safe and healthy for dogs and cats. Many meat-based “pet” foods tend to be made with low quality meat, and have been linked to health problems in companion animals. For those who want to don’t want their companion animals to be plant-based, cultivated meat could provide a healthier and more ethical alternative.

Read more: Is ‘Hybrid Meat’ The Key To Consumer Acceptance Of Cultivated Animal Products?

Tagged

cats

cultivated meat

dog food

dogs

pet food

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active