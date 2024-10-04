Vegan Brand La Vie Says Pigs And Ham ‘Can Be Friends’ In New Ad

La Vie has released a new TV advert for its vegan ham to coincide with World Animal Day today (October 4).

The French alternative protein brand is well-known for its quirky and innovative approach to advertisements of all kinds, and this 40-second TV spot – titled “Duel” – is no exception.

It features a man making and eating a ham sandwich while a small pig sits opposite him at the dining table. Dramatic music plays as the man eats the sandwich and makes eye contact with the pig until the words “relax, it’s plant-based” appear on the screen.

La Vie and ad agency Buzzman collaborated on the ad, and say that it was “designed to ignite a nationwide conversation” about meat consumption for World Animal Day.

“World Animal Day offers the perfect moment to ask consumers to reflect on how their food choices can impact animals,” explained La Vie’s Chief Marketing Officer Romain Jolivet. “In only a matter of seconds, viewers are taken on an emotional rollercoaster, shifting from fear and unease to empathy, and finally, a sense of relief and delight.”

Rescue pigs and plant-based ham

La Vie La Vie vegan ham is available in smoked and un-smoked flavors

Starring in La Vie’s new commercial is Léon the rescue pig, who was abandoned at birth and now lives in Brittany alongside five other rescue pigs. His brother, Gustave, accompanied him to set along with a vet and a behaviorist to ensure he remained comfortable.

Animal rights organization PETA signed off on the ad, and Vice President of Vegan Corporate Projects Dawn Carr said she hoped it inspires Brits to “choose vegan next time they visit their local supermarket.”

“La Vie’s new ad shines a spotlight on pigs, who are intelligent, curious, and sensitive individuals with preferences and personalities,” she added. “It’s desperately sad that most people know more about how pigs taste than about who they are. By showing that Léon is someone, not something, the ad makes the connection between living, feeling animals and the food on our plate. “

La Vie launched its vegan ham in the UK at Tesco earlier this year, and the plant-based meat is now also available at Sainsbury’s. It features nearly 20g of protein per 100g and contains five times less saturated fat than traditional pork-based ham.

