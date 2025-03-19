More Plant-Based Meals In Schools And Hospitals Could Save The NHS Millions, Say Experts

Health and environmental experts say that serving sustainable and nutritious plant-based meals in schools and hospitals could save the NHS millions of pounds each year.

A new policy briefing estimates that shifting towards plant-based whole foods like vegetables, pulses, and legumes in UK hospitals could save the NHS £54.9 million per year by reducing procurement costs. The briefing also suggests that those savings could go towards procuring more British food from organic farmers and smaller growers.

Other policy recommendations include for the government to scrap the UK’s current School Food Standards rules, which make it compulsory to serve meat at least three days per week.

Instead, schools would also be able to emphasize healthy and sustainable plant foods, ensuring at least two portions of vegetables or pulses for children at every meal. The briefing also includes measures to cut food waste, reduce transport emissions, and regulate imports.

“Every day we spend millions of pounds of the public’s money on food,” said Sustain’s campaign manager Ruth Westcott. “This should be going in the pockets of sustainable farmers, and to creating a healthy environment and healthy people.”

The policy briefing is titled Serving Up, and subtitled “Aligning public procurement of food for UK public institutions with healthy sustainable diets.” It is backed by 25 health and sustainability organizations, including the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare, School Food Matters, Plant-Based Health Professionals UK, Sustain, Feedback Global, and more.

Adopting changes could make healthy, sustainable meals ‘more abundant’

Adobe Stock Studies indicate that nutritious plant-based foods can support good health

Approximately £5 billion is currently spent annually on public procurement of food and catering services in the UK. Preventative healthcare was a key manifesto pledge for Labour, and the government has also re-committed to its pledge to overhaul food procurement.

A recent analysis of 36 NHS hospitals found that many were falling short of climate goals. Forty-two percent of hospital menus had no entirely plant-based dinner options, and 50 percent had no plant-based lunch options. In October, a report and accompanying open letter signed by 1,000 health experts called for the NHS to go plant-based by default.

Also last year, members of the UK Children’s Parliament endorsed plant-based school meals, while Ecotricity founder Dale Vince called for an end to compulsory meat in schools. A study published in May 2024 reported a lack of fresh fruits and vegetables in schools and noted that free school meal allowances are too low for some children to buy healthy food.

“Our schools and hospitals can make healthy sustainable meals more abundant, without taking away any freedom of choice,” said Feedback’s senior campaigns manager Martin Bowman. “We also need universal free school meals to ensure no child goes hungry in one of the richest countries in the world.”

