New Research Highlights Growing Plant-Based Shift In The UK

Animal welfare, physical health, and the environment were the top reasons for Brits adopting vegan or plant-based diets

Young people in London, the South West, and the North East show particularly high interest in vegan diets

New research by The Vegan Society highlights a growing national shift towards plant-based diets in the UK.

According to The Vegan Society, there are regional variations in uptake with several key “hot spots” for plant-based diets, as well as different motivations for eating less meat.

Three percent of people in the UK self-identify as either vegan or plant-based, while 10 percent are eliminating or otherwise reducing animal product consumption. London, the South West, and the North East showed the highest uptake of plant-forward diets.

“These results reveal a remarkable transformation in attitudes toward veganism and plant-based living across Britain,” said Claire Ogley, Head of Campaigns, Policy and Research at The Vegan Society.

Those surveyed reported animal welfare as the leading reason to go vegan or plant-based, with 57 percent of responders identifying this as one of their main motivations. People also reported physical health (52 percent) and the environment (48 percent) as key factors.

‘It’s inspiring to see younger generations leading the way’

Photo shows someone eating a colorful bowl of food including fresh salad and vegetables
As with other studies of this kind, UK respondents listed health as one of the top reasons for eating less meat and more plant-based foods

The Vegan Society says its new research indicates a “collective movement toward more mindful and sustainable eating habits.” Women (3.6 percent) are significantly more likely than men (1.98 percent) to identify as vegan or plant-based, while younger generations – particularly those aged 16-44 – are twice as likely to embrace plant-based diets than others.

The Vegan Society, which celebrated its 80th anniversary in November 2024, highlighted the role of young people in driving plant-based demand.

“It’s inspiring to see younger generations leading the way, with a growing number of people adopting more sustainable and compassionate lifestyles for a variety of reasons, from health to the environment to animal welfare,” said Ogley.

It’s not just young people who are adopting animal-free lifestyles. A recent survey by Vegetarian for Life found that nearly 40 percent of UK care homes cater to at least one vegan or vegetarian resident, indicating that the plant-based shift isn’t just happening amongst younger people. Overall, the UK’s vegan population increased by around one million people in 2023, following record low meat consumption.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

