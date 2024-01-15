From Doritos To Walkers: The Ultimate Guide To UK Vegan Crisps

It might not be the first thing you think of in association with the United Kingdom, but it’s undeniable that Brits love crisps. (Or chips, for US readers.) The savory scents, countless flavors, and satisfying crunch combine to make crisps of all kinds some of the most popular snacks both here and around the world. However, the UK’s singular devotion to the salty treat remains unparalleled.

Brits alone consume around 6 billion packets of crisps annually – that’s an average of around 150 packs each per year – plus another 4.4 billion bags of other assorted savory snacks as well, which is more than everyone else in Europe put together. The UK crisp market is predicted to reach a whopping £2.6 billion by 2024, with analysts also noting a drift towards premium and luxury brands in recent years.

Clearly labeled vegan crisps have also become increasingly commonplace, though long before the ongoing boom in plant-based products many different brands and supermarkets were producing “accidentally vegan” crisps and snacks. Because changing recipes and ingredients can be a little tricky to stay on top of, we at Plant Based News have prepared this comprehensive guide to vegan crisps, organized by brand.

(Please note: many of the crisps included in this list contain no animal products, but are not explicitly labeled as vegan due to the risk of cross-contamination during production. Recipes are subject to change – you should always check before you buy. This list concerns crisps in the UK, and recipes may differ in other countries).

Walkers crisps

Walkers is the single largest brand in the UK for savory snacks. The Leicester-based company produces approximately 11 million bags of crisps per day and uses 800 tons of potatoes to make them. (That’s the weight equivalent of around 20 humpback whales!)

Unbelievable! vegan range

Walkers The new Walkers flavors are available to buy now

Walkers launched three new vegan crisp flavors for Veganuary 2024, which are Grilled Cheese Toastie, Vegan BBQ Pork Ribs, and Vegan Flame Grilled Steak. The “Unbelievable!” range is dedicated to providing meaty and cheesy crisp flavors without animal products.

“Walkers Unbelievable! Vegan range of crisps – our latest launch – signals our commitment to continue to offer choice to consumers,” said Rachael Smith, Senior Marketing Manager, in a statement. “We always strive to ensure shoppers don’t have to compromise on taste when making a dietary choice. You honestly won’t believe they’re vegan!”

Classic Walkers crisps

Many of the core Walkers range are already vegan-friendly, including Ready Salted, Prawn Cocktail, Marmite, Worcester Sauce, Pickled Onion, Roast Chicken, and of course, Salt & Vinegar. (Ones to avoid include BBQ Pulled Pork, which includes real animal-derived pork powder, and Cheese & Onion, which contains milk or whey powder.)

Walkers baked

Only the Sea Salt, Sticky Barbecue, and Prawn Cocktail flavor Baked crisps are vegan, as the majority of the range contains powdered milk or whey in the seasoning blend. (RIP Salt & Vinegar.) Milk powders might be used for a variety of reasons, including to enhance the flavor or to help the flavorings cake on the crisps.

Vegan Sensations

Walkers Walkers Sensations come in a variety of different vegan-friendly flavors

Sensations (which is technically another Walkers venture, as so many of these varieties are) was created as a fancy alternative to the core range. Sensations come in a mix of flavors, but only a select few are vegan-friendly. However, it’s worth noting that the Sweet Chili Peanuts are suitable for vegans too!

Sensations – Balsamic Vinegar and Caramelised Onion crisps

Sensations – Lime & Coriander Chutney Poppadoms

Vegan Squares

Walkers Salt and vinegar squares are vegan-friendly

Walkers Squares are a super-vinegary lunchbox staple thanks to their strong flavor and big crunch. They also come in a mix of flavors but Ready Salted and Salt & Vinegar are vegan.

Squares – Ready Salted

Squares – Salt & Vinegar

Vegan Max

Walkers Max is Walkers’ ridged crisp range

The Max range was designed by Walkers around a ridged crisp shape, which the company marketed as holding additional flavor. Launched in 1999, Walkers Max crisps were another particularly iconic school lunch item through to the mid-noughties.

Max – Original Sea Salt

Max – Chicken & Chorizo

Max – Bold BBQ Ribs

Max – Punchy Paprika

Max – Chilli & Lime

Vegan Sunbites

Walkers Many Walkers Sunbites are vegan

Sunbites is another Walkers venture that was launched in 2007 as a healthier alternative to conventional fried potato crisps. Sunbites are made of three whole grains (corn, wheat, and oats) and baked instead of fried. Compared to other varieties, they are relatively high in protein and fiber without sacrificing on flavor or crunch.

Sunbites – Lightly Sea Salted

Sunbites – Sun-Ripened Sweet Chili

Vegan Quavers

Walkers Quavers make two vegan-friendly flavors, including Salt & Vinegar

Cheesy Quavers might be off-limits for those following a vegan diet, but the new-old flavors of Salt & Vinegar and Prawn Cocktail are both made without dairy products. (Did you know the secret ingredient for Quaver’s unique texture is potato starch?)

Quavers – Salt & Vinegar

Quavers – Prawn Cocktail

Vegan Doritos

Doritos Chilli Doritos are a hugely popular vegan crisp

In 1966, Frito-Lay’s Doritos actually became the very first nationally available tortilla chip in the US. Known for their sharp crunch and bold flavors, UK customers have access to just a small number of Doritos flavors, including two vegan-friendly staples.

Doritos – Chilli Heatwave

Doritos – Lightly Salted

Vegan Hula Hoops

Hula Hoops Many Hula Hoop flavors are vegan-friendly

Hula Hoops have been a UK staple since 1973 and are unique for their hollow, cylindrical shape. (How many can you fit on your fingers?)

Hula Hoops – Original

Hula Hoops – Salt & Vinegar

Vegan Discos

Discos Only one flavor of Discos are vegan-friendly

KP’s Discos were another 1970s launch and were popularized for their unique texture and strong flavor. There are a few varieties, but currently only Salt & Vinegar are vegan-friendly.

Discos – Salt & Vinegar

Vegan Smiths

Chipsticks Chipsticks offer some vegan flavors

Smiths crisps were established in the UK back in the 1920s before moving production to Australia a decade later. Initially sold simply as salted potato chips in a greaseproof paper bag, by 1956 the company was producing 10 million packets every week. Both Salt & Vinegar and Salt & Shake (arguably the two classic flavors) are suitable for vegans.

Smiths – Salt & Vinegar Chipsticks

Smiths – Salt & Shake Crisps

Vegan Cofresh

Eat Real Lentil chips are growing in popularity, and many are vegan

Cofresh is a snack brand that was set up in 1974 by an Indian family who initially produced Bombay Mix in their fish and chip shop. Today, Cofresh has a turnover of nearly £30 million. The core range includes potato-based crisps, Ganthiya, poppadom curls, and more. However, it’s Cofresh’s Eat Real label that might be most familiar to vegans with its chickpea and quinoa-based gluten-free snacks, all of which are vegan.

Cofresh – Chili & Lemon Grills

Cofresh – Jalapeno Grills

Cofresh Eat Real Lentil Chips Salted

Cofresh Eat Real Lentil Chips Chili & Lemon

Cofresh Eat Real Lentil Chips – Creamy Dill

Vegan Wheat Crunchies

Wheat Crunchies Many Wheat Crunchies are vegan

Another classic from KP, Wheat Crunchies are extremely crunchy tube-shaped snacks that come in a mixture of flavors. However, only Crispy Bacon and Worcester Sauce are vegan (RIP Spicy Tomato).

Wheat Crunchies – Crispy Bacon

Wheat Crunchies – Worcester Sauce

Vegan Golden Wonder

Before Walker’s dominance of the UK crisp market, Golden Wonder was the leading national brand. A classic-style potato chip available in a huge range of flavors.

Golden Wonder – Salt & Vinegar

Golden Wonder – Ready Salted

Golden Wonder – Smoky Bacon

Golden Wonder – Tomato Ketchup

Golden Wonder – Prawn Cocktail

Golden Wonder – Pickled Onion

Golden Wonder – Spring Onion

Golden Wonder – Sausage & Tomato

Vegan Skips

In contrast to the majority of the crisp brands listed here, Skips are designed to melt in the mouth rather than crunch. Made with either tapioca or maize starch, Skips fizz as they dissolve, and while there have been several flavors over the years, only the original is vegan.

Skips – Prawn Cocktail

Vegan McCoy’s

Sainsbury's McCoy’s are the number one crinkle-cut crisp in the UK

Another ridged crisp, McCoy’s are named after the Scottish idiom “the real McCoy” – meaning authenticity, or the “real deal.” They are currently the third biggest brand in the bagged crisps market and the number one crinkle-cut crisp.

McCoy’s – Ready Salted

McCoy’s – Salt & Malt Vinegar

McCoy’s – Paprika

McCoy’s – Hot Mexican Chili

Vegan Pringles

Ocado Whether they’re technically “chips” or not, Pringles are a popular snack

Invented in 1968, Pringle’s were initially marketed as “newfangled” potato chips. Because Pringles are only 42 percent potato, they have long sparked debate over whether they qualify as chips or not – something that both the US Food and Drug Administration and the London High Court have weighed in on. A final fun fact: the precise aerodynamics of Pringles crisps have been optimized for processing with the help of supercomputers.

Pringles – Original

Vegan Pom Bears

These teddy bear-shaped crisps are also made with reconstituted potato along with starch and paprika. Produced in the Netherlands, Pom Bears are now available in over 30 countries. They are available in three main flavors, and Original (ready salted) is vegan.

Pom Bears – Original Flavor

Vegan Nik Naks

Nik Naks is a corn-based snack that was originally marketed as a crunchy version of Wotsits. The crisps are known for their almost hard texture and strong flavors.

Nik Naks – Nice ‘N’ Spicy

Nik Naks – Rib ‘N’ Saucy

Nik Naks – Scampi ‘N’ Lemon

Vegan Tyrrells

Tyrrells is a widely awarded producer of crisps and snacks, but in recent years has become particularly known for its other root vegetable-based crisps which have a unique flavor. There are a wide variety of vegan options, including both potato and root veg varieties.

Tyrrells – Naked (without salt)

Tyrrells – Lightly Sea Salted

Tyrrells – Lightly Sea Salted Sweet Potato

Tyrrells – Mixed Root Veg

Tyrrells – Balsamic Vinegar & Sea Salt Veg

Tyrrells – Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar

Tyrells – Sweet Chili & Red Pepper

Tyrells – Sea Salt & Black Pepper

Tyrells – Prawn Cocktail

Vegan Space Raiders

Best served fresh from your local corner shop or a leisure center vending machine, Space Raiders are another classic British snack still popular today. Until 2010, each bag featured a short comic strip about aliens, which has now been replaced with a set of alien “stats.”

Space Raiders – Pickled Onion

Private-label vegan crisps

In addition to the above is also a huge variety of ever-changing private-label crisps produced by supermarkets every year, and the easiest way to find the latest affordable snacks is to check the ingredients. In fact, many private-label versions of name-brand snacks are vegan whereas the originals are not. (We’re looking at you, Frazzles.)

Some specific supermarket honorable mentions include Asda’s Free-From Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips, Aldi’s Snackrite Monster Claws and Original Teddy Faces, Sainsbury’s Bacon Crispies and Onion Rings, and Tesco’s Finest Root Vegetables & Sea Salt Potato Chips.

