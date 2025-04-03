X
Nijmegen Becomes Third Dutch City To Ban Meat Ads 

Nijmegen has endorsed the Plant Based Treaty

The Dutch city of Nijmegen, which has banned meat ads and endorsed the Plant Based Treaty Nijmegen will not allow advertisements for meat products in public spaces - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The city of Nijmegen has banned adverts for meat products and fossil fuels in public spaces such as train stations and bus stops, becoming the third Dutch city to do so. 

The move comes as part of its endorsement of the Plant Based Treaty. The treaty has also been signed by the capital city Amsterdam, alongside 35 others across the world. Bans on meat and fossil fuels advertising have been introduced elsewhere in the country in Haarlem and Utrecht.

Bart Salemans, City Council Member and Party for the Animals Nijmegen representative, said: “Last year, we put the Plant Based Treaty on the city’s radar. We urged the municipal board to sign it, and now it has happened. By signing the Plant Based Treaty, Nijmegen is taking a great step toward a more animal-friendly and healthier future for all its residents.”

A move towards a more plant-based future

The Dutch city of Nijmegen, which has banned meat ads and endorsed the Plant Based Treaty
Adobe Stock Nijmegen joins a number of other cities that have endorsed the Plant Based Treaty

The move from Nijmegen is also being honored in culinary form: the Nimma Sandwich is to be introduced by the city, using vegan ingredients sourced by local farmers and residents. The new sandwich is a unique restaurant and academic collaboration, with the Michelin-starred De Nieuwe Winkel working with Radboud University and its teaching hospital Radboudumc to create the recipe. 

Lea Goodett, Plant Based Treaty Netherlands campaigner, welcomed the news. “The way we produce, distribute, process, and consume food has a significant impact on our health, the health of the planet, and animals,” she said. “We applaud Nijmegen for showing climate action leadership by endorsing the Plant Based Treaty, and we are excited to try their Nimma sandwich, which will help promote healthy plant-based food and support local farmers and producers.”

Los Angeles, Edinburgh, Norwich, Belfast, and several Canadian cities, amidst a total of 37 cities and regions around the world have declared themselves part of the Treaty. It also has celebrity endorsers, including Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Leona Lewis, and Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn.
