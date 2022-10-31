 Los Angeles And Didim in Turkey Are The Latest Cities To Endorse The Plant Based Treaty
Los Angeles skyline As the largest city in California, Los Angeles signing up to the Plant Based Treaty is a significant statement - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Environment Headlines Other News

Los Angeles And Didim in Turkey Are The Latest Cities To Endorse The Plant Based Treaty

The Plant Based Treaty wants to transform the food system, which is currently not sustainable

By

4 Minutes Read

The Plant Based Treaty is now endorsed by Los Angeles and, in a first for Turkey, the city of Didim.

The treaty, which is a grassroots initiative, was founded to spotlight the environmental impact of unsustainable food systems. 

Both Los Angeles and Didim signed up following local council votes that agreed to put the climate crisis at the forefront of localized sustainability efforts. Their pledges come after 19 other cities and towns globally have also signed up to promote the treaty.

“We are aware of the seriousness of the climate crisis. We believe that the Plant Based Treaty campaign will make a positive contribution towards solutions to this crisis,” Ahmet Deniz Atabay, Didim’s mayor, said in a statement. 

In LA, the endorsement is indicative of a much wider call to action being spearheaded by council member Paul Koretz. He first put forward the treaty for consideration in September.

“As over 2,200 municipalities did with climate emergency declarations, I invite other cities to join us and endorse the Plant Based Treaty,” he commented.

What does the Plant Based Treaty say?

The Plant Based Treaty is an extension of the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C. It seeks to target the most unsustainable parts of the current global food system.

Right now, animal agriculture emits 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Plus, it’s a leading driver of deforestation.

With that in mind, the treaty has 38 demands in total. These include subsidizing fruit and vegetables, not building new animal farms, and moving towards plant-based meals in schools. 

While mass conversion to plant-based diets is considered one of the most powerful ways to align with the treaty, all activities are designed to align with the treaty’s three central priorities: relinquish, redirect, and restore. 

In other words, no new animal agriculture and associated infrastructure can be supported. Plus, energy must be diverted to fight the climate emergency, and outdoor spaces need to be allowed to rewild.

Can LA make an impact?

Allegiance to the Plant Based Treaty does not require cities to follow all of its demands. But signing up is a symbolic gesture that indicates a desire to improve the sustainability of local food systems.

LA signing up for the treaty is a significant statement. It’s the largest city in California, which in turn is home to the US’s largest dairy sector. With around 1,400 farms and 1.7 million cows, the industry is a significant contributor to the US’s greenhouse gas emissions. 

The California Air Resources Board estimates that animal agriculture creates more than half of all methane generated in the state. According to the Global Methane Pledge, emissions need to be slashed by at least 30 percent by 2030. The US is signed up to the pledge.

“By passing the Plant Based Treaty Resolution, LA City councilmembers are upholding their promise of making the shift towards preventative climate change policy so directly needed for their constituents and beyond,” Ellen Dent, President of Animal Alliance Network, said in a statement.

LA council has not confirmed any steps that will be taken to date.

The Plant Based Treaty in Didim

While Didim does not have a comparable dairy sector to offset, like LA, its treaty alliance sends a clear message about the city’s commitment to climate action.

As the last G20 country to align with the Paris Agreement in 2021, Turkey has historically been slow to act.

However, on a local level, the Didim council is reportedly working directly with the treaty team to devise workshops and seminars. Together they will help transition at least one-third of restaurant and cafe menus to plant-based dishes. 

A Plant Based Treaty map will also be distributed, to help consumers find sustainable food alternatives.

“Didim’s decision to endorse the Plant Based Treaty is a bold and necessary move to tackle animal agriculture emissions and promote plant-based food solutions to the climate emergency,” Nilgün Engin from the Plant Based Treaty said in a statement.

“I urge towns and cities across Turkey to follow Didim’s lead because we must see a seismic shift to plant-based diets this decade to avoid complete planetary breakdown.”

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

climate crisis didim los angeles plant based treaty
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

An injured chicken on a factory farm Activism
Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet Business
A person holds beef meat in a white plastic tray in a supermarket FAQs & Mythbusting
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x