Denmark Agrees Deal On Agriculture Emissions Tax

The Danish government has formalized a landmark and world-first tax on agricultural emissions, which will encompass belches and flatulence from farmed animals. It is the result of months of negotiating between Denmark’s farmers, trade unions, major political parties, and environmental groups.

Billed as the Green Tripartite agreement, the scheme also aims to increase Denmark’s biodiversity. The Copenhagen Post has written that 140,000 hectares of peatlands that are currently being cultivated will be restored to nature. In addition, 250,000 new forest hectares are being planted.

Read more: Billie Eilish Calls Out ‘Horrendous’ Animal Agriculture

Kicking in from 2030, farmers in Denmark will be taxed 300 kroner per tonne of methane emissions from cows, pigs, and other animals kept on agricultural land. The US/UK equivalent is $43/£34 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent methane emissions.

‘Danish nature will change’

Adobe Stock Cows, who are farmed for both milk and meat, produce a huge amount of methane

Jeppe Bruus, Green Tripartite minister, said the undertaking is a “huge, huge task that is now underway: to transform large parts of our land from agricultural production to forestry, to natural spaces, to ensure that we can bring life back to our fjords.” He added that the government would “do what it takes to reach our climate goals”.

Read more: Denmark Unveils ‘Groundbreaking’ Roadmap Towards Plant-Based Food

The agreement also seeks to reduce nitrogen pollution to reduce its threat to Denmark’s fjords and coasts.

On these efforts and the cultivation of land, Bruus said that “Danish nature will change in a way we have not seen since the wetlands were drained in 1864.”

Lars Aagaard, the Danish minister for climate, energy and utilities, said that the levy is something “we could all benefit from if the rest of the world could foster such cooperation in the climate fight” and that it showed Denmark’s “willingness to act.”

Animal agriculture is having a huge impact on the planet. Multiple studies have found that plant-based diets have the lowest climate impact, and experts have long stated that a huge reduction in meat is essential to combat the climate crisis.

Read more: Ecotricity Founder Dale Vince Slams Animal Agriculture In Nature March Speech