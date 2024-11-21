X
Environment Other News

Denmark Agrees Deal On Agriculture Emissions Tax

The tax will cover belches and flatulence from farmed cows

By

2 Minutes Read

Cows in a field in Denmark, which has just introduced an agriculture tax Animal agriculture is a leading driver of the climate crisis - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The Danish government has formalized a landmark and world-first tax on agricultural emissions, which will encompass belches and flatulence from farmed animals. It is the result of months of negotiating between Denmark’s farmers, trade unions, major political parties, and environmental groups.

Billed as the Green Tripartite agreement, the scheme also aims to increase Denmark’s biodiversity. The Copenhagen Post has written that 140,000 hectares of peatlands that are currently being cultivated will be restored to nature. In addition, 250,000 new forest hectares are being planted.

Read more: Billie Eilish Calls Out ‘Horrendous’ Animal Agriculture

Kicking in from 2030, farmers in Denmark will be taxed 300 kroner per tonne of methane emissions from cows, pigs, and other animals kept on agricultural land. The US/UK equivalent is $43/£34 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent methane emissions.

‘Danish nature will change’

A close up of a cow on a Danish farm linked up to a milking machine
Adobe Stock Cows, who are farmed for both milk and meat, produce a huge amount of methane

Jeppe Bruus, Green Tripartite minister, said the undertaking is a “huge, huge task that is now underway: to transform large parts of our land from agricultural production to forestry, to natural spaces, to ensure that we can bring life back to our fjords.” He added that the government would “do what it takes to reach our climate goals”. 

Read more: Denmark Unveils ‘Groundbreaking’ Roadmap Towards Plant-Based Food

The agreement also seeks to reduce nitrogen pollution to reduce its threat to Denmark’s fjords and coasts. 

On these efforts and the cultivation of land, Bruus said that “Danish nature will change in a way we have not seen since the wetlands were drained in 1864.”

Lars Aagaard, the Danish minister for climate, energy and utilities, said that the levy is something “we could all benefit from if the rest of the world could foster such cooperation in the climate fight” and that it showed Denmark’s “willingness to act.”

Animal agriculture is having a huge impact on the planet. Multiple studies have found that plant-based diets have the lowest climate impact, and experts have long stated that a huge reduction in meat is essential to combat the climate crisis.

Read more: Ecotricity Founder Dale Vince Slams Animal Agriculture In Nature March Speech

Tagged

animal agriculture

biodiversity

denmark

environment

meat tax

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Adam Protz

Adam is a freelance writer, journalist and musician. A long-term vegan, he is passionate about the positive impact a plant-based diet can have on the environment, human health, and animal rights.

More by Adam Protz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active