Students At Bristol and Imperial College London Vote For 100% Plant-Based Catering

Students at two of the most prestigious universities in the UK have voted to support their universities in transitioning to fully plant-based catering on campus, following campaigning by the Plant Based Universities group.

Voting took place on February 4 at student union meetings at both Bristol University and Imperial College London. Other universities that have held similar votes include Cambridge, Newcastle, Lancaster, and University College London. A total of 13 other UK, Netherlands, and Austria students are backing the move to 100 percent vegan menus.

Hollie Meyers, a 4th-year Medicine student at Imperial College London said: “We are overjoyed to see our fellow students join calls for Imperial to show that it takes the climate crisis seriously and begin the move toward cheap, nutritious, and delicious plant-based menus. Animal farming and fishing are wrecking the planet and the lives of millions across the globe and now is the time to take a definitive step towards a plant-based future.”

About Plant-Based Universities

Plant-Based Universities Students from across the country have been calling for their universities to adopt plant-based food systems

Plant-Based Universities is an international campaign comprised of students in the UK and a number of other countries, and it is active in over 50 institutions. The campaign reaches out to fellow students and encourages signups to help run campaigns at each of the universities, and has a firm commitment to citing the scientific research to support their goals. The campaign has received high-profile support from Chris Packham, Dale Vince, Etienne Stott, George Monbiot, and Dr Hannah Ritchie, as well as dozens of academics from both universities.

“With a majority of Gen Z either meat-free or planning to be within a year, it is clear that younger generations are leading the way when it comes to compassionate and environmentally-conscious living,” campaigners said.

