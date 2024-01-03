X
Wagamama Unveils Mushroom ‘Steak’ For Veganuary

The lion’s mane ‘steak’ will join the Wagamama menu for Veganuary

Close-up of Wagamama's Veganuary lion's mane mushroom steak Popular high street restaurant Wagamama has announced another major Veganuary special - Media Credit: Wagamama

Wagamama is releasing a new vegan steak made from mushrooms as a Veganuary special.

From today (January 3), Wagamama diners will be able to order the lion’s mane “steak” bulgogi.

The dish pairs smoky lion’s mane mushroom with udon noodles, aubergine, caramelized onion, and amai miso sauce. Barbecue sauce, sesame seeds, kimchi, spring onion, red chili, and coriander complete the flavors.

Wagamama is a British-based restaurant chain inspired by the ramen bars of Japan. Since 2021, over half of Wagamama’s menu has been vegan-friendly.

Veganuary launch for Wagamama

Close-up of Wagamama's Veganuary lion's mane mushroom steak
Wagamama Wagamama is well-known for its vegan menu

Wagamama has long offered an array of vegan dishes and is known for its innovative Veganuary launches.

The chain has a mixture of fake meats, vegetable-based, and tofu-based dishes for every taste. Menu items include vegan katsu curry, aubergine and caramelized onion koyo bowl, silken tofu gochujang rice bowl, and vegan ‘chicken’ kare lomen.

The arrival of the lion’s mane mushroom ‘steak’ adds further choice for Veganuary participants.

Lion’s mane mushrooms

Lion’s mane mushrooms are distinctive-looking fungi with various health benefits and a unique taste. They have become a popular choice as a meat replacement for their deep umami flavor and versatile texture.

Lion’s mane mushrooms are also a healthier alternative to meat. They are rich in compounds like polysaccharides and hericenones, which have been linked to better brain health.

Lions mane mushrooms, which feature as a steak in Wagamama's new Veganuary dish
Adobe Stock Wagamama isn’t the only restaurant to see the potential of lion’s mane mushrooms

Big Veganuary food launches in 2024

In 2023, Veganuary experienced record numbers of participants signing up to go vegan for one month. A half-year survey found that three in 10 were still vegan six months on.

A year later and the Veganuary excitement is even higher. Big brands from Burger King to Walkers have released new products for Veganuary 2024. Plant-based eaters can enjoy everything from fish and honey to cheese and milk.

