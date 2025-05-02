Merle O’Neal, known for testing celebrity and viral vegan recipes on her YouTube channel, recently shared a video documenting her attempt to make high-protein tofu pancakes – a recipe that’s been gaining attention on TikTok.

The pancakes were originally created by Gigi Grassia (@gigi_goes_vegan), who shows in her viral video that it’s possible to make fluffy pancakes using silken tofu, flour, plant milk, a touch of oil, and baking powder. With around 30 grams of plant-based protein per serving, they’ve become a go-to breakfast option for anyone looking to boost their protein intake without using animal products. Watch Gigi’s original recipe here.

Silken tofu is a versatile ingredient commonly used in vegan baking, sauces, and desserts. It blends smoothly, adds creaminess, and offers a mild flavor that easily takes on other ingredients – making it an ideal egg replacer. In pancake batter, it helps create a soft, pillowy texture while increasing protein content.

High-protein breakfasts support energy levels, muscle recovery, and satiety throughout the day. For those following a plant-based diet, finding accessible, whole-food options like these pancakes can help meet daily nutritional needs without relying on supplements.

In her video, O’Neal first tries a modified version of the pancakes, adding protein powder and apple cider vinegar to the batter to boost protein and fluffiness. But the changes don’t go as planned. The batter sticks to the pan, the texture is overly custardy, and the pancakes fall apart. After that failed attempt, she decides to follow the original recipe exactly to see how it performs.

The high-protein pancakes recipe

YouTube/ Merle O'Neal O’Neal makes the tofu pancakes according to the recipe for a successful result

Once O’Neal switches to the unmodified version, she immediately notices the difference. The batter is easier to manage, and the pancakes cook without sticking. “These are looking great. They’re not giving me any trouble,” she says.

The final result is a stack of fluffy, golden pancakes with a soft center and clean edges. “They’re gorgeous,” she says, “and I’m blown away by how fluffy they are.” Despite concerns about whether the tofu flavor would come through, O’Neal is pleasantly surprised. “I don’t really taste the tofu at all,” she adds.

She points out that while the texture is a bit gummier than traditional pancakes, the recipe still works well. “That’s nice. Wow. That’s really good,” she says while taste-testing the stack.

The original version contains about 30 grams of protein, but for those wanting an extra boost, O’Neal suggests combining maple syrup with peanut butter as a high-protein topping – a trick she uses often. “Turns out the original recipe works great,” she says. “Basically, if you add protein powder, it disintegrates before your very eyes.”

She finishes the video full of pancakes and impressed by the simplicity and success of Gigi Grassia’s recipe. “If you’re looking for a great vegan pancake recipe, this one is fantastic,” she says. “Very impressed. Shout out to them.”

You can find more of Merle O’Neal’s recipes and videos on her YouTube channel.

