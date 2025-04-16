’12 Mistakes New Vegans Make – And How To Combat Them’

Transitioning to a plant-based or vegan lifestyle can feel like stepping into a new world, one filled with unfamiliar ingredients, unexpected challenges, and more chickpeas than anyone ever imagined.

Nisha Vora, a Harvard Law grad and former corporate lawyer who founded Rainbow Plant Life, has been there, and knows how to avoid 12 common mistakes people often make when transitioning to veganism.

Drawing on her personal experience and extensive work creating accessible plant-based recipes, Vora recently shared a video with strategies for making veganism not just sustainable, but enjoyable. Her advice is rooted in practicality and compassion (not just for animals, but for yourself as well), with an emphasis on building habits that support long-term success.

1. Thinking about what you can’t have

The first mistake many people make is approaching veganism with a restrictive mindset. “If you’re doing veganism right, you’re learning how to make cooking fun,” Vora says. She emphasizes that the transition doesn’t have to feel like a loss. Instead of focusing on what’s off the table, Vora suggests exploring what’s newly available – from cashew-based mac and cheese to creamy lentil stews. Reframing veganism as an expansion, not a limitation, is key to enjoying it.

2. Only eating stereotypical vegan foods

New vegans often fall into the trap of eating what’s seen as “traditionally vegan” in Western media – smoothie bowls, kale salads, and grain bowls. While there’s nothing wrong with these, Vora warns that limiting meals to this narrow selection means missing out. She recommends looking to global cuisines with strong plant-based traditions, such as Indian, Ethiopian, Chinese, and Greek. Seeking recipes from people in these communities helps bring more flavor and authenticity to the plate.

3. Not eating enough

Hunger is a common concern. Many new vegans find themselves constantly snacking or feeling fatigued. When this happens, it’s likely that “you’re just not eating enough calories or protein or fat or some combination thereof,” Vora explains. Plant-based foods are generally less calorie-dense, which means larger volumes are often necessary. Vora recommends including healthy fats like avocado, nuts, tahini, or olive oil in meals to stay full longer. Snacks should also be substantial – think fruit with nut butter or a homemade trail mix.

4. Not planning ahead

YouTube/Rainbow Plant Life If you’re new to plant-based eating, it’s important to do your research

Planning is essential when shifting to any new lifestyle. Vora says people are more likely to succeed when they plan out what meals to cook, what snacks to have on hand, and when to shop. “Making a grocery list makes a huge difference,” she adds. Having quick meals and convenient snacks ready helps avoid defaulting to old habits when cravings hit.

5. Not building a foundation with go-to foods

Vora recommends adopting what she calls “vegan building blocks”, such as batch-cooked grains, sauces, proteins, and condiments that can easily be mixed and matched. Items like cashew cream, lentils, or baked tofu make meal prep more flexible. “These are flavor boosters… that can bring a whole meal together,” she says. Keeping a few in the fridge or freezer makes healthy, tasty meals easier and faster.

6. Lacking strong motivation

Approaching being plant-based like a diet is a mistake, Vora argues. The reason she’s stuck with it long-term is because her motivations are rooted in ethics and values. “Having a strong personal reason for going vegan shifts your perspective from diet to lifestyle,” she explains. Whether the reason is animals, the climate crisis, or personal health, she believes connecting veganism to one’s identity helps solidify the commitment.

7. Being afraid to use vegan substitutes

Not every meal has to be cooked from scratch. Vora acknowledges that many new vegans still crave familiar flavors like cheese or meat. Vegan substitutes can help during the transition. “You don’t need to be embarrassed that you can’t make everything from scratch,” she says. Although products like plant-based sausages, cheeses, and ice creams would not make up the bulk of a healthy plant-based diet, they can offer comfort and convenience, particularly early on.

8. Not preparing vegetables well

If vegetables taste bland or unappealing, it’s often because of poor preparation or low-quality produce. “One thing you can do that’s going to guarantee that all of your plant-based meals taste better is shop at your local farmers market,” Vora suggests. She also encourages experimenting with preparation methods like roasting, grilling, or sautéing with spices.

9. Aiming for perfection

Trying to be a “perfect vegan” sets people up for failure, according to Vora. Mistakes happen – labels are confusing, restaurants slip up, and not all vegan products are 100 percent ethical. Unless you’re “living off the land and growing everything you eat and consume, it’s impossible to be a perfect vegan,” she says. Instead of aiming for flawlessness, Vora recommends practicing compassion toward oneself. Accidents don’t negate progress, and guilt shouldn’t derail someone’s journey.

10. Lacking support

Going vegan without support can make the transition much harder. Vora encourages talking openly with family and friends and explaining the reasons behind the choice. This can help prevent misunderstandings and foster empathy. If close circles aren’t supportive, online communities or local vegan groups can offer solidarity and advice.

11. Ignoring basic nutrition

Vora points out that a well-planned plant-based diet is often regarded as the healthiest diet you can adopt, but newbies will need to ensure they’re eating the right foods and supplementing where necessary. Even a mostly whole foods vegan diet requires some nutritional planning. Vora points out that it’s important to supplement nutrients like vitamin B12. Learning about plant-based sources of protein, iron, and calcium is also important. She advises scheduling a blood test when starting out and a few months later to ensure that everything is on track.

12. Not having fun with food

Finally, Vora warns against falling into a food rut. “Don’t fall into a rut of making the same thing over and over again,” she says. She encourages new vegans to treat cooking as a creative activity by experimenting with spices, trying new recipes, and exploring different cuisines. The more variety and excitement someone brings to their meals, the more likely they are to stick with it.

Vora’s video is a reminder that veganism is not about deprivation but about discovery. By avoiding these common missteps, building a plant-based lifestyle can be nourishing, joyful, and sustainable.

Find more of Nisha Vora’s videos on her YouTube channel, Rainbow Plant Life.

