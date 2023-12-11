You Can Now Buy A Vegan Shortbread Tin – Just In Time For Christmas

A plant-based company is selling a dairy-free, gluten-free, and fully vegan shortbread tin at a UK supermarket.

Shortbread is a traditional Scottish biscuit known for its buttery taste and crumbly texture. It’s typically made from three core ingredients: flour, sugar, and butter. Shortbread is commonly eaten over the holiday season in the UK.

Lazy Day Foods’ vegan shortbread is said to have a similar “creamy” taste to the original. Each gold tin comes with two 125g packs of shortbread. It’s available to buy at Morrisons stores for £5.50.

Lazy Day Foods The vegan shortbread tin is available to buy from Morrisons

This shortbread tin is one of many vegan festive products being sold in the UK this year. Mainstream supermarkets are selling everything from entire meat-free turkeys to dairy-free brandy cream, and it’s never been easier to enjoy a plant-based holiday season.

The rise of dairy-free eating

A few years ago, it would have been highly unusual for a supermarket to be selling a vegan take on a traditional biscuit tin. The release comes amid skyrocketing demand for animal-free food products.

Veganism is rising in popularity around the country, and there is growing awareness of the significant environmental and ethical costs of dairy.

The dairy industry is responsible for around 3.4 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also resource intensive, using vast amounts of land and fresh water.

In the UK, there are around 1.85 million so-called “dairy cows” at any one time. They have to give birth in order to produce milk, and farmers will artificially inseminate them around once a year to make that happen. After she gives birth, the cow will only have a matter of hours with her baby before they’re taken away – all so humans can take the milk intended for them.

Biscuits go cruelty-free

While many traditional UK biscuits still contain dairy, a number are already accidentally vegan. These include McVitie’s Digestives, many brands of bourbons, Rich Tea, Hobnobs, and Ginger Nuts.

For Plant Based News’ complete guide to vegan biscuits, click here.

