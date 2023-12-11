Food Holiday Season Lifestyle

You Can Now Buy A Vegan Shortbread Tin – Just In Time For Christmas

Traditional shortbread recipes are heavy on dairy

By

2 Minutes Read

A vegan shortbread tin from Lazy Day Foods Who said vegans can't eat shortbread? - Media Credit: Lazy Day

A plant-based company is selling a dairy-free, gluten-free, and fully vegan shortbread tin at a UK supermarket. 

Shortbread is a traditional Scottish biscuit known for its buttery taste and crumbly texture. It’s typically made from three core ingredients: flour, sugar, and butter. Shortbread is commonly eaten over the holiday season in the UK. 

Lazy Day Foods’ vegan shortbread is said to have a similar “creamy” taste to the original. Each gold tin comes with two 125g packs of shortbread. It’s available to buy at Morrisons stores for £5.50. 

A vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free shortbread tin from Lazy Day Foods
Lazy Day Foods The vegan shortbread tin is available to buy from Morrisons

This shortbread tin is one of many vegan festive products being sold in the UK this year. Mainstream supermarkets are selling everything from entire meat-free turkeys to dairy-free brandy cream, and it’s never been easier to enjoy a plant-based holiday season. 

The rise of dairy-free eating

A few years ago, it would have been highly unusual for a supermarket to be selling a vegan take on a traditional biscuit tin. The release comes amid skyrocketing demand for animal-free food products. 

Veganism is rising in popularity around the country, and there is growing awareness of the significant environmental and ethical costs of dairy. 

The dairy industry is responsible for around 3.4 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also resource intensive, using vast amounts of land and fresh water. 

In the UK, there are around 1.85 million so-called “dairy cows” at any one time. They have to give birth in order to produce milk, and farmers will artificially inseminate them around once a year to make that happen. After she gives birth, the cow will only have a matter of hours with her baby before they’re taken away – all so humans can take the milk intended for them. 

Biscuits go cruelty-free

While many traditional UK biscuits still contain dairy, a number are already accidentally vegan. These include McVitie’s Digestives, many brands of bourbons, Rich Tea, Hobnobs, and Ginger Nuts. 

For Plant Based News’ complete guide to vegan biscuits, click here

More like this:

Tagged

food

holiday season

shortbread

uk

Join The Plant Based Newsletter and we will plant a tree! 🌳

We plant a tree for every signup. You’ll receive our weekly news round-up and be the first to hear about, product launches, exclusive offers and more!

Let's Plant Trees
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2023 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active