You Can Now Order Pizza Topped With Authentic Vegan Stracciatella At Everyman Cinemas

Everyman's plant-based Pesto and Sundried Tomato Pizza is now available with vegan Stracciatella

Photo shows Casadei's Stracciatella in a large block, in a tub, and on top of a selection of fresh vegan pizzas. The UK's Everyman Cinemas has added Casadei Foods' vegan Stracciatella to the pizza menu nationwide Casadei's vegan Stracciatella is made with coconut oil, starch, pea drink, and nooch - Media Credit: Casadei Foods

Everyman Cinemas now offers a pizza topped with vegan Stracciatella cheese.

The London-based movie theatre chain has 49 locations across the UK, and each one now carries vegan Stracciatella from Casadei Foods.

Everyman’s popular plant-based Pesto and Sundried Tomato Pizza is now topped with Casadei’s vegan Stracciatella. The menu item includes a traditional base, tomato sauce, basil pesto, sundried tomato, extra virgin olive oil, and now, vegan Stracciatella.

Traditional Stracciatella is a blend of shredded mozzarella and cream, which gives it a fresh, milky, and slightly sweet flavor. According to Casadei, its vegan version offers “everything you’d expect” from a Stracciatella, including “a rich, spoonable texture, a clean melt, and a subtly tangy flavour.”

“We started Casadei Foods because we believed plant-based cheese could be exciting, indulgent, and uncompromising, drawing upon our passion for meat-free lifestyles,” Carla Casadei, the co-founder and executive chef of Casadei Foods, told Retail Times.

“Our experience in running vegan restaurants means we have a unique understanding of our customer base, and seeing our Stracciatella featured at Everyman Cinemas is incredibly rewarding,” Casadei said. “It shows that plant-based options can be just as decadent and satisfying as their traditional counterparts, whether you’re at a restaurant or enjoying a film, or making a pizza at home.”

‘Sustainable and innovative food products for the plant-based and flexitarian lifestyle’

Photo shows someone's hands holding two tubs of Stracciatella, which customers can now order on pizzas at Everyman Cinemas nationwide
Casadei Foods Casadei Foods makes vegan Stracciatella with a blend of coconut oil, starch, pea drink, nooch, salt, and apple cider vinegar

Before becoming a chef, Casadei studied journalism, worked in television, and organized punk shows in Rio de Janeiro. Her husband, Marco, is the other co-founder of Casadei Foods. The couple previously ran a series of popular vegan businesses in London, including Young Vegans, Death By Pizza, and Pizza Shop.

They designed the plant-based Stracciatella to “perform under heat,” which makes it ideal for Neapolitan-style pizzas and pasta. The company also sells whole, cubed, grated, and buffalo mozzarella, as well as vegan Pepperoni And Nduja

Casedi Foods has secured listings at Fatto a Mano, Big Mamma Group, and Drake & Morgan, and is planning further food service expansion in 2026.

“Everyman joins our roster of partners that are interested in sustainable and innovative food products for the plant-based and flexitarian lifestyle,” Casadei said.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

