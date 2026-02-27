You Can Now Order Pizza Topped With Authentic Vegan Stracciatella At Everyman Cinemas

Everyman Cinemas now offers a pizza topped with vegan Stracciatella cheese.

The London-based movie theatre chain has 49 locations across the UK, and each one now carries vegan Stracciatella from Casadei Foods.

Everyman’s popular plant-based Pesto and Sundried Tomato Pizza is now topped with Casadei’s vegan Stracciatella. The menu item includes a traditional base, tomato sauce, basil pesto, sundried tomato, extra virgin olive oil, and now, vegan Stracciatella.

Traditional Stracciatella is a blend of shredded mozzarella and cream, which gives it a fresh, milky, and slightly sweet flavor. According to Casadei, its vegan version offers “everything you’d expect” from a Stracciatella, including “a rich, spoonable texture, a clean melt, and a subtly tangy flavour.”

“We started Casadei Foods because we believed plant-based cheese could be exciting, indulgent, and uncompromising, drawing upon our passion for meat-free lifestyles,” Carla Casadei, the co-founder and executive chef of Casadei Foods, told Retail Times.

“Our experience in running vegan restaurants means we have a unique understanding of our customer base, and seeing our Stracciatella featured at Everyman Cinemas is incredibly rewarding,” Casadei said. “It shows that plant-based options can be just as decadent and satisfying as their traditional counterparts, whether you’re at a restaurant or enjoying a film, or making a pizza at home.”

‘Sustainable and innovative food products for the plant-based and flexitarian lifestyle’

Casadei Foods Casadei Foods makes vegan Stracciatella with a blend of coconut oil, starch, pea drink, nooch, salt, and apple cider vinegar

Before becoming a chef, Casadei studied journalism, worked in television, and organized punk shows in Rio de Janeiro. Her husband, Marco, is the other co-founder of Casadei Foods. The couple previously ran a series of popular vegan businesses in London, including Young Vegans, Death By Pizza, and Pizza Shop.

They designed the plant-based Stracciatella to “perform under heat,” which makes it ideal for Neapolitan-style pizzas and pasta. The company also sells whole, cubed, grated, and buffalo mozzarella, as well as vegan Pepperoni And Nduja

Casedi Foods has secured listings at Fatto a Mano, Big Mamma Group, and Drake & Morgan, and is planning further food service expansion in 2026.

“Everyman joins our roster of partners that are interested in sustainable and innovative food products for the plant-based and flexitarian lifestyle,” Casadei said.

