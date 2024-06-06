You Can Now Buy Vegan Dupes Of M&Ms

A UK-based vegan chocolate company has launched a two new products that are said to taste similar to M&Ms.

Mummy Meegz, which recently launched dairy-free mini eggs, has announced the release of “M’z Gems” in both milk chocolate and peanut varieties. Just like M&Ms, both flavors come encased in a crunchy shell.

“Our mission to create mind blowing M!lk chocolate swaps which are kinder to animals and the planet drives us to continually delight chocolate lovers worldwide,” said Meagan Boyle, Mummy Meegz founder, in a statement. “The introduction of m!lk chocolate M’z Gems is the obvious follow on to our record breaking Easter product, the Chickee Eggs but this product is available all year round! With our incredible pricing, we’re poised to revolutionise the world of chocolate, and we invite everyone to join us on this journey.”

Mummy Meegz M’z Gems are vegan alternatives to M&Ms

M’z Gems are available to buy online and in The Range stores across the country. They will be stocked in other retailers later this year. M’z Gems retail at £2.49 for an 80g bag. They come in recyclable packaging, and are also free from palm oil and gluten.

Consumers move away from dairy

The launch comes amid growing interest in dairy-free alternatives in the UK. A report published last year found that the number of vegans in the UK skyrocketed by one million between 2022 and 2023, and more and more people are moving away from products made with cow’s milk over ethical, environmental, and health concerns.

The global dairy-free chocolate market is expected to grow to USD $2 billion by 2030. A number of mainstream chocolate brands have unveiled plant-based versions of their products, including KitKat, Galaxy, Lindt, and Dairy Milk. Most recently, Nutella announced the launch of its much-anticipated vegan chocolate spread later this year.

