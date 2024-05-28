Vegan Nutella Is Being Launched Very Soon

Fererro has announced the launch of a plant-based Nutella, which is set to be released in some European countries later this year.

Nutella is a hugely popular hazelnut chocolate spread that’s sold all over the world. It’s thought that a jar is sold every 2.5 seconds, and the launch of a vegan version has been hugely anticipated. A spokesperson for Ferrero has now confirmed to Plant Based News that Nutella Plant-Based will be released in autumn 2024.

“At Ferrero we are always scouting and exploring new categories and emerging food trends,” they said. “By leveraging innovative spirit and decades of expertise of our beloved global brands, we are now preparing to launch Nutella Plant-Based (in a few European countries) starting in autumn 2024. This further addition to the Nutella family will deliver the same unmistakable experience replacing milk with vegetal ingredients, offering a delicious new choice able to welcome even more people into the brand.”

Ferrero has not yet confirmed which countries Nutella Plant-Based will be available in, or how much it will cost. According to reports, it will be vegan-certified.

Rising demand for vegan spread

Adobe Stock Vegan Nutella will be released later this year

Traditional Nutella contains cow’s milk, meaning it isn’t suitable for those following a plant-based diet. While there are a wide range of vegan alternatives to Nutella made by different brands, plant-based eaters have long been awaiting news of a dairy-free version of their favorite childhood spread.

The announcement of the launch comes after months of rumors that a vegan Nutella is on the way. In December of last year, Ferrero trademarked the phrase “Nutella Plant-Based” in Italy. Up until now, however, the company had not made an official comment on the release.

Ferrero’s decision to release a vegan Nutella comes amid skyrocketing interest in plant-based eating in Europe. Due to growing concern about the ethical, environmental, and health impacts of animal products, more and more people are seeking out plant foods. A survey published last year found that 28 percent of Europeans eat one plant-based alternative weekly, with plant-based milk being the most popular.

