You Can Now Buy A Vegan Biscoff Protein Bar

Biscoff has collaborated with TREK to release what’s thought to be the first protein bar made with Biscoff in the UK.

Arriving in Sainsbury’s on February 14, the new vegan TREK POWER Biscoff Bar has been creating a buzz on social media.

The bar combines 15 grams of plant-based protein with Biscoff spread, a crispy base, and a layer of vegan chocolate.

Alice Boardman, Senior Brand Manager at TREK, told Plant Based News: “We are truly amazed by the immense online demand from consumers calling out for a REAL Biscoff protein bar and we’re proud to be the ones to make this a reality.”

On seeing the announcement, fans were quick to express their excitement. “IS THIS REAL?” wrote one. “Can’t wait for this,” added another. “I’m so excited I can’t even,” enthused a third.

The TREK POWER Biscoff bar will be sold at Sainsbury’s from Valentine’s Day. It will cost £1.95 for a single bar (55g) and £4.75 for a multipack (3x44g). The bars will be available in other grocery stores from April.

Boardman added: “Many substitutes have hit the shelves over the years but none with the irreplicable Biscoff, until now. The undeniable passion from consumers has raged on for years and significantly influenced our decision to launch TREK POWER Biscoff bars. We’re so excited to be launching the bars in the UK.”

Vegan protein

The protein bar is another example of how easy it is to get protein on a plant-based diet.

A single bar contains 15 grams of vegan protein, equivalent to roughly one third of the daily needs for the average UK woman and a quarter for the average UK man.

Many people believe that protein is only naturally found in animal foods, but this couldn’t be more wrong. There are a wide variety of plant-based sources of protein, including beans, legumes, tofu, tempeh, and edamame.

