Tortilla Launches Beyond Steak Chimichurri Burrito For Veganuary

Tortilla is partnering with Beyond Meat to launch a Beyond Steak Chimichurri burrito.

The California-style Mexican fast-food chain will be the first in the UK to feature Beyond Steak, and the new limited-edition burrito will launch in time for Veganuary 2025.

In addition to plant-based meat, the Beyond Steak Chimichurri burrito will also feature chimichurri mayo, Mexican rice, pinto beans, guacamole, sweetcorn salsa, pickled pink onions, jalapenos, and crushed tortilla chips, wrapped in a white tortilla.

Veganuary noted that over 70 percent of Tortilla’s regular menu is plant-based, which makes ordering vegan simple. As Tortilla’s menu is “fully customizable,” Beyond Steak will also be available as part of the restaurant’s “Build-Your-Own” menu throughout the month.

“We’re proud to partner with Beyond Meat to be the first fast-casual restaurant group in the UK to launch Beyond Steak,” said Tortilla’s Food Director, James Garland. “Our new Beyond Steak Chimichurri Burrito is packed with juicy, meaty flavor, offering a plant-based option so delicious, the whole nation will be cheating on meat this Veganuary!”

Plant-based meat and healthy options

Beyond Meat Customers can add Beyond Meat to customizable menu items, too

In August of this year, Beyond Meat reported a strong Q2 despite recent “misinformation” about plant-based meats and a troubled market. The company announced new products like the Beyond Sun Sausage and a mycelium-based steak to tap into demand for “clean labels.”

Beyond Meat launched its plant-based steak to UK customers in 2023 after receiving acclaim in the US market. Beyond Steak is high in protein but low in fat, with zero cholesterol, and became the first-ever plant-based meat product certified by The American Heart Association.

“We’re excited to inspire even more people to try plant-based options this Veganuary,” said Steve Parsons, Foodservice Regional Sales Manager at Beyond Meat UK. “We’re offering a delicious choice that doesn’t compromise on taste, a balanced lifestyle, or the environment.”

The Beyond Steak Chimichurri Burrito will be available at Tortilla locations nationwide from January 2, 2025, until February 6, 2025, or while stocks last. The new item costs £8.80 per order and will also be available for delivery through Uber Eats and Just Eat.

