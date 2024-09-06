Beyond Meat To Launch ‘Healthier’ Whole Cut Mycelium-Based Steak

Beyond Meat will be launching a new whole-cut steak product made from mycelium as it seeks to bring in more health-conscious customers, according to CNBC.

The new steak product will be “clean-label,” meaning it uses fewer and more natural ingredients that consumers would recognize. Meat made from mycelium (or mycoprotein) through fermentation is lauded for its meaty texture and health benefits. It’s high in protein, fiber, and minerals, and low in carbohydrates, fats, and cholesterol.

While Beyond Meat already sells seared steak tips, the new mycelium-based steak, which doesn’t yet have a launch date, will also meet growing demand for whole-cut plant-based meat.

Refocusing on health

luchschenF – stock.adobe.com Mycelium is the root of fungi

The plant-based meat industry has been battling what Beyond Meat called “misinformation” about its products being unhealthy. To win over wary consumers, Beyond Meat has recently reoriented its marketing strategy and product focus around the health benefits of plant-based diets. Previously it had put a bigger emphasis on cutting greenhouse gas emissions through meat alternatives.

Earlier this year, the company launched new versions of its burger patties and sausages using avocado oil to lower the saturated fat and with less salt. It also launched the Beyond Sun Sausage, made from ingredients such as fava beans, lentils, and yellow peas, in a departure from its classic meat-mimicking offerings.

As part of its new health focus, Beyond Meat’s launch of its whole cut steak will likely see it served in a restaurant chain known for healthy food. This is a change from its previous strategy of partnering with fast food outlets like McDonald’s.

