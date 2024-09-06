X
Business Other News

Beyond Meat To Launch ‘Healthier’ Whole Cut Mycelium-Based Steak

Beyond Meat is pivoting towards healthier products

By

2 Minutes Read

Beyond Meat The new steak will be whole-cut - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Beyond Meat will be launching a new whole-cut steak product made from mycelium as it seeks to bring in more health-conscious customers, according to CNBC.

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Healthier And Better For The Planet, Report Finds

The new steak product will be “clean-label,” meaning it uses fewer and more natural ingredients that consumers would recognize. Meat made from mycelium (or mycoprotein) through fermentation is lauded for its meaty texture and health benefits. It’s high in protein, fiber, and minerals, and low in carbohydrates, fats, and cholesterol.

While Beyond Meat already sells seared steak tips, the new mycelium-based steak, which doesn’t yet have a launch date, will also meet growing demand for whole-cut plant-based meat.

Refocusing on health

Mycelium
luchschenF – stock.adobe.com Mycelium is the root of fungi

The plant-based meat industry has been battling what Beyond Meat called “misinformation” about its products being unhealthy. To win over wary consumers, Beyond Meat has recently reoriented its marketing strategy and product focus around the health benefits of plant-based diets. Previously it had put a bigger emphasis on cutting greenhouse gas emissions through meat alternatives.

Read more: GFI Announces Research Grant For Authentically ‘Marbled’ Plant-Based Meat

Earlier this year, the company launched new versions of its burger patties and sausages using avocado oil to lower the saturated fat and with less salt. It also launched the Beyond Sun Sausage, made from ingredients such as fava beans, lentils, and yellow peas, in a departure from its classic meat-mimicking offerings.

As part of its new health focus, Beyond Meat’s launch of its whole cut steak will likely see it served in a restaurant chain known for healthy food. This is a change from its previous strategy of partnering with fast food outlets like McDonald’s.

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Companies Look To Use Real Animal Fat

Tagged

beyond meat

mycelium

vegan steak

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active