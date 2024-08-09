Beyond Meat Reports ‘Strong’ Q2 – Despite ‘Misinformation’ About Plant-Based Category

Beyond Meat recently published its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, exceeding its projected revenue for this part of the year.

Read more: New ‘Ultra-Processed’ Guide Answers All Your Questions On UPFs

The company also reported the best quarterly gross margin since the third quarter of 2021. This is despite what it called recent “misinformation” about Beyond Meat products – and the plant-based sector in general – and a post-boom decline in meat alternative sales.

“We are pleased to report a strong quarter of progress against our 2024 plan, a pivotal year on our path to sustainable operations and profitability,” said Beyond CEO and President Ethan Brown in a statement alongside the financial report.

Beyond Meat reported a gross profit of USD $13.7 million compared to the gross profit of $2.3 million in Q2 of 2023, despite an 8.8 percent decrease in net revenue to $93.2 million. To achieve such a result despite less-than-hospitable market conditions, the company has cut costs and raised prices to widen its profit margins. The company saw a 14 percent decrease in volume of products sold in Q2.

Read more: Vegetable Oils Better For Your Heart Than Dairy Butter, Confirms New Study

Beyond Meat emphasizes ‘clean’ ingredients

Adobe Stock While criticism of processed plant-based meat has been largely debunked, brands like Beyond Meat continue to emphasize minimal and nutrient-dense ingredients lists

Beyond Meat is taking steps to tackle falling sales of its products. It recently introduced an updated recipe across its entire range that emphasized nutrient density and “clean” ingredients. In part to counter what the brand calls misinformation and the “real or perceived quality or health issues” surrounding the plant-based meat category.

While criticism of plant-based meat for being ultra-processed has been questioned, brands are still reacting by pushing nutrient density and minimal ingredients. Juicy Marbles’ new vegan ribs are marketed as “clean-label,” and even ingredient manufacturers like Revyve describe their new products as “minimally processed” alternatives to e-numbers and artificial binders.

Just last month, Beyond Meat launched the Beyond Sun Sausage, which a spokesperson told Plant Based News was a direct response to public demand for “diverse and clean protein sources for various meals, occasions, and lifestyles.”

Read more: New Study Finds Heavy Metals Like Lead In US Dark Chocolate Products