X
Food Lifestyle

The Tofoo Co Launches Two New Products For Summer

The Tofoo Co is experiencing significant growth

By

2 Minutes Read

Two new products from The Tofoo Co: Thai Burgers and Southern Fried pieces The new products are available to buy now - Media Credit: The Tofoo Co

The Tofoo Co, the UK’s number one tofu brand, has announced two new product launches: a Thai Burger and Southern Fried Pieces.

Joining the brand’s summer line-up, the Thai Burger combines spiced tofu with vegetables and is designed as a plant-based option for barbecues. The Southern Fried Pieces feature two tofu fillets coated in a crispy southern-style crumb. They follow the launch of Tofoo Katsu in 2024 and are intended to be used in wraps, burgers, or served with chips and slaw.

The Thai Burger will launch in Waitrose stores with a recommended retail price of £3, while the Southern Fried Pieces will be available in Tesco for £3.

Read more: THIS Launches High-Protein ‘Superfood’ Line

The rise of The Tofoo Co

A Tofoo Burger from The Tofoo Co
The Tofoo Co The new burger is intended for summer BBQs

The Tofoo Co is the UK’s number two meat-free brand, and it’s rapidly rising in popularity. Last year, the company told Plant Based News that it had experienced a “year of momentous growth.”

Growth investor Comitis Capital acquired The Tofoo Co in August 2024, and it subsequently launched new products including the Veggie Balls, Tofu Dippers, and Sweet Chilli Cubes. The Tofoo Co now holds a 55 percent share of the UK tofu category. Its popularity is partly attributed to rapidly growing demand for “natural” plant-based alternatives, with the British public increasingly seeking these out over ultra-processed vegan meat.

“The Tofoo Co is the only top 5 brand to grow in January (+9.9% value and 8.8% kg volume YoY2), and we continue to defy the slump seen elsewhere in the category by extending our range of Tofoo products, enticing new users to try tofu for the first time,” said The Tofoo Co managing director David Knibbs in a statement.

Read more: Happiee Launches Easy-Cook Lion’s Mane Mushroom In ‘UK first’

Tagged

food launch

the tofoo co

tofu

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active