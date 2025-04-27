The Tofoo Co Launches Two New Products For Summer

The Tofoo Co, the UK’s number one tofu brand, has announced two new product launches: a Thai Burger and Southern Fried Pieces.

Joining the brand’s summer line-up, the Thai Burger combines spiced tofu with vegetables and is designed as a plant-based option for barbecues. The Southern Fried Pieces feature two tofu fillets coated in a crispy southern-style crumb. They follow the launch of Tofoo Katsu in 2024 and are intended to be used in wraps, burgers, or served with chips and slaw.

The Thai Burger will launch in Waitrose stores with a recommended retail price of £3, while the Southern Fried Pieces will be available in Tesco for £3.

The rise of The Tofoo Co

The Tofoo Co The new burger is intended for summer BBQs

The Tofoo Co is the UK’s number two meat-free brand, and it’s rapidly rising in popularity. Last year, the company told Plant Based News that it had experienced a “year of momentous growth.”

Growth investor Comitis Capital acquired The Tofoo Co in August 2024, and it subsequently launched new products including the Veggie Balls, Tofu Dippers, and Sweet Chilli Cubes. The Tofoo Co now holds a 55 percent share of the UK tofu category. Its popularity is partly attributed to rapidly growing demand for “natural” plant-based alternatives, with the British public increasingly seeking these out over ultra-processed vegan meat.

“The Tofoo Co is the only top 5 brand to grow in January (+9.9% value and 8.8% kg volume YoY2), and we continue to defy the slump seen elsewhere in the category by extending our range of Tofoo products, enticing new users to try tofu for the first time,” said The Tofoo Co managing director David Knibbs in a statement.

