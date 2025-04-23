Happiee Launches Easy-Cook Lion’s Mane Mushroom In ‘UK first’

Plant-based brand Happiee has launched what is thought to be the UK’s first ready-to-cook lion’s mane mushroom product.

Available in Original and Teriyaki flavors, each 180g pack contains pre-marinated mushroom pieces designed to offer a consistent flavor and texture. Lion’s mane mushrooms have rapidly grown in popularity on social media due to their versatility, possible health benefits, and use as a natural alternative to meat. They can be difficult to find and prepare, but this new product aims to make them more accessible to consumers.

The launch comes in response to growing demand for whole-food plant-based options. According to Happiee, 45 percent of UK consumers prefer more natural vegan alternatives over processed plant-based options like burgers and sausages.

Happiee The mushrooms can be used as an alternative to meat

The product is positioned as an alternative to chicken, beef, and plant-based meats. It contains 4.1g of protein, 2.8g of fiber, and 0.9g of sugar per 100g. It’s also free from major allergens such as soy. The new range is rolling out in 240 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide at an RRP of £4 per pack.

What is Happiee?

Happiee was founded in 2022 as part of Growthwell Foods, a Singapore-based food company. The company specializes in plant-based seafood, and it launched in the UK in August 2023 with the country’s first vegan shrimp alternative.

The brand’s current UK range includes Breaded and Plain Shrimpiee, Calamariee rings, and Squidiee rings. Its lion’s mane range is the latest addition, drawing on the mushroom’s popularity in Asian cuisine, where it is widely used in a variety of dishes for its savory flavor.

Happiee is supporting the launch with on-pack QR codes offering meal ideas and educational content, aiming to increase consumer confidence in cooking with mushrooms.

