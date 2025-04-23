X
Food Lifestyle

Happiee Launches Easy-Cook Lion’s Mane Mushroom In ‘UK first’

Lion's mane mushrooms are becoming more and more mainstream in the UK

By

2 Minutes Read

Two packs of Happiee easy-cook Lion's Mane mushrooms, a less processed alternative to meat The mushroom product can be used as an alternative to meat - Media Credit: Happiee

Plant-based brand Happiee has launched what is thought to be the UK’s first ready-to-cook lion’s mane mushroom product.

Available in Original and Teriyaki flavors, each 180g pack contains pre-marinated mushroom pieces designed to offer a consistent flavor and texture. Lion’s mane mushrooms have rapidly grown in popularity on social media due to their versatility, possible health benefits, and use as a natural alternative to meat. They can be difficult to find and prepare, but this new product aims to make them more accessible to consumers.

The launch comes in response to growing demand for whole-food plant-based options. According to Happiee, 45 percent of UK consumers prefer more natural vegan alternatives over processed plant-based options like burgers and sausages.

A noodle dish featuring Happiee easy-cook Lion's Mane Mushrooms
Happiee The mushrooms can be used as an alternative to meat

The product is positioned as an alternative to chicken, beef, and plant-based meats. It contains 4.1g of protein, 2.8g of fiber, and 0.9g of sugar per 100g. It’s also free from major allergens such as soy. The new range is rolling out in 240 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide at an RRP of £4 per pack.

Read more: Tiba Tempeh Launches New Smoky Block As Distribution Expands

What is Happiee?

Happiee was founded in 2022 as part of Growthwell Foods, a Singapore-based food company. The company specializes in plant-based seafood, and it launched in the UK in August 2023 with the country’s first vegan shrimp alternative.

The brand’s current UK range includes Breaded and Plain Shrimpiee, Calamariee rings, and Squidiee rings. Its lion’s mane range is the latest addition, drawing on the mushroom’s popularity in Asian cuisine, where it is widely used in a variety of dishes for its savory flavor.

Happiee is supporting the launch with on-pack QR codes offering meal ideas and educational content, aiming to increase consumer confidence in cooking with mushrooms.

Read more: You Can Now Buy Lion’s Mane Mushrooms In UK Supermarkets

Tagged

food launch

mushroom

sainsburys

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active