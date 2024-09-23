The Tofoo Co Launches Katsu Product In UK Supermarkets

UK-based vegan brand The Tofoo Co has just unveiled its latest product: Tofoo Katsu.

Each pack consists of two Naked Tofoo filets coated in a katsu-style breadcrumb. They will launch in selected Sainsbury’s stores from Wednesday, September 25.

Katsu is a Japanese dish that traditionally consists of breaded meat and savory sauce served with rice. But with skyrocketing demand for vegan options, tofu katsu is an increasingly popular alternative. Some people are put off by katsu because it can be a time-consuming recipe to make (traditional recipes often require you to bread the protein yourself). The new Tofoo products aim to reduce some of the time and hassle involved in cooking katsu, however, and the brand says the product offers a “quick and convenient solution for midweek meals.”

The rise of Tofoo

Clynt Garnham Food & Drink / Alamy Stock Photo The Tofoo Co is best known for its range of firm tofu products

The new launch comes a few weeks after it was announced that The Tofoo Co had been acquired by a German investment management firm named Comitis Capital.

At the time, Comitis Capital said that it planned to expand the company, and that it was ready for its “next stage of growth.”

As well as tofu, The Tofoo Co also offers seitan and tempeh products. This katsu launch is the latest in a long line of popular meat alternatives from the brand.

“2024 has been an incredibly strong year for Tofoo,” a spokesperson said. “And with four new product launches this year, a spot on the Wagamama menu nationwide and further listings secured in food service, we’re excited to continue to propel Tofoo forwards as we enter our next era of rapid expansion, with Tofoo Katsu being just the start of our next phase of added value products.”

