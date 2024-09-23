X
Food Lifestyle

The Tofoo Co Launches Katsu Product In UK Supermarkets

Making katsu curry just got a whole lot easier

By

2 Minutes Read

A packet of vegan Tofoo katsu in front of an orange background The protein-packed katsu products are launching in Sainsbury's this week - Media Credit: Tofoo/Adobe Stock

UK-based vegan brand The Tofoo Co has just unveiled its latest product: Tofoo Katsu.

Read more: Vegan Celebrations-Style Selection Box Launches On Deliveroo

Each pack consists of two Naked Tofoo filets coated in a katsu-style breadcrumb. They will launch in selected Sainsbury’s stores from Wednesday, September 25.

Katsu is a Japanese dish that traditionally consists of breaded meat and savory sauce served with rice. But with skyrocketing demand for vegan options, tofu katsu is an increasingly popular alternative. Some people are put off by katsu because it can be a time-consuming recipe to make (traditional recipes often require you to bread the protein yourself). The new Tofoo products aim to reduce some of the time and hassle involved in cooking katsu, however, and the brand says the product offers a “quick and convenient solution for midweek meals.”

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches Protein Bites Made Of Whole Foods

The rise of Tofoo

A block of firm smoked tofu from vegan brand The Tofoo Co
Clynt Garnham Food & Drink / Alamy Stock Photo The Tofoo Co is best known for its range of firm tofu products

The new launch comes a few weeks after it was announced that The Tofoo Co had been acquired by a German investment management firm named Comitis Capital.

At the time, Comitis Capital said that it planned to expand the company, and that it was ready for its “next stage of growth.”

As well as tofu, The Tofoo Co also offers seitan and tempeh products. This katsu launch is the latest in a long line of popular meat alternatives from the brand.

“2024 has been an incredibly strong year for Tofoo,” a spokesperson said. “And with four new product launches this year, a spot on the Wagamama menu nationwide and further listings secured in food service, we’re excited to continue to propel Tofoo forwards as we enter our next era of rapid expansion, with Tofoo Katsu being just the start of our next phase of added value products.”

Read more: Cathedral City Launches New Vegan Cheese Flavor

Tagged

food

food launch

the tofoo co

tofu

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active