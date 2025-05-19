The Tofoo Co Unveils New 4-Ingredient Tempeh Product 

The Tofoo Co has announced that it’s relaunching its popular tempeh product with a brand-new recipe.

Naked Tempeh uses just four ingredients: organic soybeans, live culture, apple cider vinegar, and water. Each pack contains 44 grams of protein. According to the brand, the tempeh doesn’t have the acidic profile that puts some consumers off, and it has a “nuttier taste” than before. The tempeh will be made in the UK at the company’s Yorkshire production site, in what’s thought to be a first for mainstream grocery retail in the country.

“Innovation has always been core to the Tofoo brand, and we’re proud to be the first to produce UK-made tempeh for UK grocery, following in the footsteps of our market-leading UK-made tofu,” said David Knibbs, MD of The Tofoo Co. “Consumers are increasingly wanting products that are locally produced and, in a category where many tempeh products are sourced from Europe, our UK-made tempeh offers a more sustainable solution while delivering better flavor for the consumer.”

Tofoo Goes from Strength to Strength

The Tofoo Co The Tofoo Co has launched a number of new products in the last year

The Tofoo Co was founded in 2015 by Knibbs and his wife Lydia. It has seen huge success over the years – partly driven by the rapidly growing demand for vegan meat alternatives that aren’t overly processed. The company initially specialized in tofu products but later expanded into the seitan and tempeh markets.

Growth investor firm Comitis Capital acquired The Tofoo Co in August 2024, with a promise to launch a number of new products. Alongside the Naked Tempeh, it has recently added a Thai Burger, Southern Fried Pieces, Sweet Chilli Cubes, Tofu Dippers, and Veggie Balls to its collection.

The Tofoo Co’s Naked Tempeh arrives in supermarkets in May, with stockists including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Ocado. Each pack carries an RRP of £2.75.

