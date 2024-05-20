Pieminister Collaborates With THIS To Release Sausage And Bean Pie

Pieminister, the hugely popular UK-based pie brand, has collaborated with vegan company THIS to create a plant-based “Handy Pie.”

Handy Pie is the name given to Pieminister’s new on-the-go range. The vegan offering – Banger & Bean – features THIS Isn’t Pork Sausages, haricot, and cannellini beans in a flaky pastry. It can be eaten hot or cold, and takes 15 minutes to heat up.

Pieminister was established in Bristol in 2002, and its pies are sold in supermarkets across the UK. It’s not a vegan brand, but it has been expanding its range to cater to the growing plant-based market over the last year. It first collaborated with THIS to produce a meat-free chicken and bacon pie last year, which has proved hugely popular.

“Following on from the success of our THIS™ Isn’t A Chicken & Bacon Pie, which launched last year, it was just a matter of time before we collaborated with THIS again,” said Jon Simon, Pieminister co-founder and MD, in a statement. “Their plant-based sausages are the best out there. Put them together with beans and a rich, smoky tomato sauce and you have a winning pie filling!”

The pie is available to buy at Tesco and Ocado.

Veganism in the UK

Demand for meat-free products is skyrocketing in the UK. A report published in January of this year found that the number of vegans increased by 1.1 million between 2022 and 2023.

According to research by finder.com, there are around 2.5 million UK vegans, equating to 4.5 percent of the population. A separate report published in October 2023 found that meat consumption had hit a record low in the country, with red meat seeing the most significant decline.

As awareness of the ethical implications of eating animal products grows, a number of mainstream brands have added plant-based offerings to their line-ups. As well as Pieminister, non-vegan brands like Cathedral City, Ben & Jerry’s, and Greggs are increasingly becoming known for their vegan products.

