‘World’s First’ Oat Milk Cream Liqueur Cocktail Arrives In Supermarkets

Panther M*lk, a Scottish vegan cocktail brand believed to be the world’s first premium ready-to-drink oat milk cocktail, has landed deals with ASDA and the Co-op, and the beverage will be available in over 50 supermarkets in time for the holiday season.

The drink had already gained national recognition when Glasgow-based owner, Paul Crawford, took the cocktail onto the BBC’s Dragon’s Den, attracting interest from plant-based entrepreneur Deborah Meaden. After his appearance on the hit program, Crawford secured private investment for a stake in Panther M*lk.

The ready-to-drink cocktail is vegan and gluten-free. “Panther M*lk is not only a delicious choice for the socially responsible, but it’s perfect for those who want to enjoy the festive season without compromising their values or the planet,” the company says.

The origins of Panther M*lk

Panther M*lk Panther M*lk uses oat milk in place of dairy

Crawford, who previously owned Glaswegian nightclub Sub Club, was inspired to make Panther M*lk while visiting Barcelona, where he tried the “Leche De Pantera.” The Spanish dairy-based alcoholic drink is said to have been created in the 1920s, with one story saying that military general José Millán-Astray commissioned the creation of a drink for his soldiers, known as the Panthers.

Crawford then set about creating a vegan version, replacing the dairy with oat milk, and a “secret blend of premium spirits.” He began selling the cocktail at a secret bar in Glasgow, and also at Bananmoon in the city. The drink has also been featured at UK vegan festivals, such as Vegfest and Vegan Camp Out.

Panther M*lk comes in four flavors: Crema, Rosa, Café, and Menta.

