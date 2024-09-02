Blink 182’s Travis Barker Says Glasgow Restaurant Has ‘Best Vegan Burger’

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker posted a photograph of a vegan burger from Glasgow’s Mono on his Instagram earlier this week, describing it as the “best vegan burger.”

Mono is a popular all-vegan cafe, bar, and music venue in Glasgow’s Merchant City district, one of the oldest and most distinctive parts of the city. The business shared Barker’s Instagram story on its own page with the caption “You heard it here from the best drummer.”

Barker was in Glasgow for two Blink 182 shows at the 14,300-capacity OVO Hydro on Exhibition Way. The band played at Reading and Leeds festivals earlier in August, and fans also spotted Barker and his wife, media personality Kourtney Kardashian Barker, walking in the small Cotswolds town of Chipping Norton on Sunday.

Barker’s photo from Mono includes a half-eaten vegan burger in a seeded bun with a side of thick-cut chips. It looks to be either the restaurant’s “Classic Burger’ or a seitan patty topped with plant-based haggis and peppercorn mayo. (Check out the full menu here.)

The drummer also shared a photo of several Famous Stars and Straps x FTP stickers on a Glasgow street fixture alongside other graffiti and flyers. The two streetwear brands – founded by Barker and Zac Austin Clark, respectively – created a 2024 collection together.

Is Travis Barker vegan?

Mono / Instagram Travis Barker has been vegetarian for most of his life and vegan for over 15 years

Barker first went vegetarian at age 15 but began eating meat again after he survived a plane crash in 2008 and had to consume around 6,000 calories per day to aid healing.

After leaving the hospital, however, Barker returned to a meat-free lifestyle and has been vegan ever since. He even set up a vegan CBD brand, Barker Wellness Co, and has co-fronted a PETA campaign with his daughter Alabama, who is a vegetarian.

Barker and Kardashian regularly visit local vegan eateries while traveling. They both sampled burgers and toasties from Brisbane’s Dicki’s New Farm earlier this year.

