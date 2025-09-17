The New McDonald’s McVeggie Burger Is Here – But Is It Suitable For Vegans?

McDonald‘s Canada is rolling out the new McVeggie burger nationwide.

The move comes after a “tremendously positive” response from regional test markets earlier in the year. Like some other fast-food meat-free options, the standard McVeggie features egg-based mayo or habanero sauce, but can be ordered vegan by substituting these for ketchup. (Note: the McVeggie burger is still prepared and cooked alongside animal products.)

McDonald’s created the McVeggie burger specifically for the Canadian market. It features a breaded vegetable patty made with a blend of carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli, corn, and topped with shredded lettuce and sauce in a seeded bun.

“Canadians asked for more options to meet modern lifestyles, and we listened,” said Francesca Cardarelli, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s Canada. “The McVeggie isn’t just a sandwich, it’s a celebration of bold flavor and our commitment to serving all guests and their evolving tastes. This launch reflects McDonald’s dedication to creating iconic moments with crave-worthy menu items, for every Canadian.”

McDonald’s Canada unsuccessfully trialed a Plant, Lettuce, and Tomato (PLT) burger in Canada in 2019 and 2020, but the plant-based patty was ultimately discontinued. McDonald’s USA also introduced the patty, but said the trial was “not successful.”

McDonald’s also launched a McPlant burger in North America that featured dairy cheese and egg-based mayonnaise, but this option was also ultimately withdrawn. In contrast, McDonald’s still offers a McPlant burger in the UK, where it remains popular and is prepared with a vegan-friendly recipe.

Plant-based fast food and the ‘vegan McDonald’s’

McDonald's Canada The McVeggie comes with egg-based sauce, but vegan customers can swap this for ketchup

In August, the all-vegan fast-food brand Mr Charlie’s opened a new location in Los Angeles and announced franchising opportunities nationwide. In May, the “vegan McDonald’s” revealed plans for 18 new locations across Arizona, bringing the total number of restaurants to 22. Mr Charlie’s referred to its franchising opportunities as “a call to build with us.”

Mr Charlie’s is known for its playful, plant-based versions of mainstream fast-food meals, which include a “Frowny Meal,” “Mr Royale With Cheese,” “Not A Chicken Sandwich,” and “Mr Muffin” breakfast options, along with fries, dips, and soft drinks.

Future Market Insights predicts that the vegan fast-food market will grow to more than USD $29472.119 million by 2035, citing customers’ concerns about health and the environment. The new McVeggie is launching at McDonald’s Canada nationwide from September 16.

