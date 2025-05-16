X
‘Vegan McDonald’s’ Mr Charlie’s Announces Major Expansion

Mr Charlie's is opening in another US state

Mr Charlie's is opening 18 new branches

Mr Charlie’s, the wildly popular fast-food restaurant chain dubbed the “vegan McDonald’s,” has announced a major expansion in the US

The eatery will be opening 18 new branches across Arizona. The first, in Scottsdale, is set to start welcoming customers later this year. Access Capital Group area developer Patrick Lam, who is overseeing the expansion, described the upcoming restaurants as “hubs of community, second chances, and delicious food.” 

“As an Arizonan, I’m proud to help redefine what fast food looks like in the state,” he added. 

Mr Charlie’s opened its first restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022. It was an immediate hit with customers, and has been widely compared to McDonald’s due to its similar branding and inclusion of a “Frowny Meal” on the menu. Like its meat-based counterpart, Mr Charlie’s specializes in burgers, fries, and nuggets – but everything is plant-based. 

Mr Charlie’s social impact

The outside of vegan-friendly fast food restaurant Mr Charlie's
Barry King / Alamy Stock Photo Mr Charlie’s pays above minimum wage and hires homeless and formerly incarcerated people

The restaurant has been widely praised for its charitable work, as well as its food. It has a longstanding partnership with LA’s Dream Center, which helps homeless and formerly incarcerated people find jobs. It has hired a number of people from the organization, and pays above minimum wage. 

“We don’t just hire staff – we provide second chances for people who have been overlooked by a broken system,” Mr Charlie’s states on its website. “Our restaurants are built on love and inclusivity, creating spaces where everyone feels welcome. We’ve built our reputation on this foundation, helping to rebuild lives, one meal at a time.”

Mr Charlie’s opened a second branch in San Francisco one year after opening. It then expanded into Sydney, Australia. The 18 new Arizona restaurants represent its biggest expansion yet. 

“Mr. Charlie’s has already proven that purpose and profitability can go hand-in-hand in the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) space,” said Mr Charlie’s president Adam Wilks in a statement. “With our Arizona expansion and future growth plans, we aim to continue combining delicious plant-based options with meaningful social impact.”

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News.

