Boursin Launches New Dairy-Free Cheese For The Holiday Season

Bel UK has announced the launch of a brand-new vegan Boursin product: a “creamy and delicious” garlic and herb flavor block.

It’s a plant-based take on the hugely popular dairy version, and is made from a combination of potato starch, coconut oil, and water, as well as garlic, parsley, and chives.

“We’ve worked to ensure the flavour, texture and packaging of new Boursin Plant-Based aligns with all the key purchase drivers that our shoppers expect from dairy Boursin,” said Anna Petsi, senior brand manager at Boursin, in a statement. “Consumers tell us they really love the taste and texture.”

According to Bel UK, it’s hoped that the new product will persuade the 58 percent of shoppers who rarely, or never, buy plant-based cheese to give it a go.

Plant-based cheese for Christmas

Honestly Tasty Brands like Honestly Tasty also stock a variety of Chrismtas cheeses

Cheese is regarded as a key part of many British people’s holiday dinners. But as more and more people move away from dairy, there is rapidly growing demand for dairy-free versions of much-loved classics. The new product joins a wide range of diverse and high-quality plant-based cheeses available to buy for the festive season.

Honestly Tasty, for example, offers a big selection, including plant-based takes on camembert, blue, and brie. Some supermarkets, including M&S, also do vegan Christmas cheese selections.

The new Boursin product can be enjoyed as part of a Christmas cheese board. Holidays aside, it can work well in pasta dishes, on a bagel, or as a dip, according to Bel UK.

Boursin Plant-Based will be available to buy from November 18 and will cost £2.99.

