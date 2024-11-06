Vegan Brand Launches Triangle Chocolate Bar For The Holiday Season

Catherine’s Originals has announced the launch of a new chocolate bar named “O’Bar.”

The dairy-free product is similar in size and shape to a Toblerone, a popular chocolate product famously made up of a series of joined up triangular prisms.

The O’Bar is made with vegan milk chocolate, a plant-based honey alternative, almond, and a “secret ingredient,” according to the Catherine’s Originals Instagram page. It’s available to preorder now and will be shipped in December.

Vegan holiday chocolate

Catherine's Originals Catherine’s Originals specializes in vegan holiday chocolate

Catherine’s Originals is quickly establishing itself as a go-to destination for dairy-free chocolate for the holidays. Earlier this year, it announced the launch of a vegan chocolate selection tin reminiscent of Celebrations, Roses, and Quality Street.

Catherine Dodd, who was just 18 at the time, founded the company back in 2021. A vegan herself, she was inspired to create vegan holiday chocolates after missing out during Christmas celebrations.

She initially launched at a Christmas fair, where she sold 650 boxes, and she then won a £25,000 investment from Deliveroo. This investment allowed her to expand further, and her products are available to buy on the delivery platform in certain areas of the country.

All Catherine’s Originals products are available to buy on the company’s website.

