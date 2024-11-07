X
Celebrities Food Lifestyle

Greggs Brings Back The Vegan Festive Bake, Launches Ad With Nigella Lawson

Greggs says that it has improved the recipe for its Vegan Festive Bake

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows Nigella Lawson taking a bite of a Greggs Festive Bake, which is also available as a vegan menu item Nigella Lawson appears in an advertisement for the Greggs 2024 festive menu - Media Credit: Greggs

Greggs just announced that this year’s Christmas menu will include a “new-and-improved” Vegan Festive Bake.

Read more: Greggs Brings Back Vegan Steak Bake – Here’s How To Get It

According to the bakery chain, the return of the Vegan Festive Bake is directly due to customer demand. It features Quorn pieces, sage and onion stuffing balls, vegan bacon, cranberry sauce, and dairy-free puff pastry. To launch the festive menu, Greggs has unveiled a video advertisement with Nigella Lawson.

Lawson, a British food writer and chef known for her many cookbooks and television programs, describes Christmas as her “favorite time of year” in the new advertisement. She highlights seasonal Greggs staples such as sweet mince pies, which are also suitable for vegans.

“How I love Christmas,” says Lawson. “Family, friends, and of course, the food. A rapturous riot of flavor, succulent filling, creamy sauce, all wrapped up in the flakiest of flaky pastries.”

Read more: Aldi Apologizes After Discontinuing Popular Vegan Chocolate Bar

Greggs embraces plant-based pastries

Photo shows the Greggs Vegan Festive Bake on a table with wrapped presents and other festive accoutrements
Greggs The Greggs Vegan Festive Bake includes Quorn pieces and stuffing

While many of Lawson’s most popular dishes feature animal-derived ingredients, her website now includes a wide selection of vegan recipes of all kinds.

Writing on Instagram, Lawson noted that she is a longtime fan of the Greggs sausage roll. The bakery first launched a cult-status, Quorn-based vegan version of this sausage roll in 2019, and has even produced earrings in the shape of the iconic pastry.

Former Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside spoke about his own plant-based diet in 2019 after watching The Game Changers. He oversaw the launch of many of the bakery’s most popular vegan products, including ham and cheese baguettes and sausage breakfast rolls.

In 2023, Greggs introduced a Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake, Vegan Festive Baguette, and the Sweet Mince Pie. The Vegan Festive Bake is the only new or updated vegan item on the Greggs Christmas menu this year, but the bakery has a selection of year-round options.

Read more: Asda Launches Vegan Christmas Range – From Pigs In Blankets To Turkey

Tagged

greggs

news

nigella lawson

pastry

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active