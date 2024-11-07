Greggs Brings Back The Vegan Festive Bake, Launches Ad With Nigella Lawson

Greggs just announced that this year’s Christmas menu will include a “new-and-improved” Vegan Festive Bake.

According to the bakery chain, the return of the Vegan Festive Bake is directly due to customer demand. It features Quorn pieces, sage and onion stuffing balls, vegan bacon, cranberry sauce, and dairy-free puff pastry. To launch the festive menu, Greggs has unveiled a video advertisement with Nigella Lawson.

Lawson, a British food writer and chef known for her many cookbooks and television programs, describes Christmas as her “favorite time of year” in the new advertisement. She highlights seasonal Greggs staples such as sweet mince pies, which are also suitable for vegans.

“How I love Christmas,” says Lawson. “Family, friends, and of course, the food. A rapturous riot of flavor, succulent filling, creamy sauce, all wrapped up in the flakiest of flaky pastries.”

Greggs embraces plant-based pastries

Greggs The Greggs Vegan Festive Bake includes Quorn pieces and stuffing

While many of Lawson’s most popular dishes feature animal-derived ingredients, her website now includes a wide selection of vegan recipes of all kinds.

Writing on Instagram, Lawson noted that she is a longtime fan of the Greggs sausage roll. The bakery first launched a cult-status, Quorn-based vegan version of this sausage roll in 2019, and has even produced earrings in the shape of the iconic pastry.

Former Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside spoke about his own plant-based diet in 2019 after watching The Game Changers. He oversaw the launch of many of the bakery’s most popular vegan products, including ham and cheese baguettes and sausage breakfast rolls.

In 2023, Greggs introduced a Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake, Vegan Festive Baguette, and the Sweet Mince Pie. The Vegan Festive Bake is the only new or updated vegan item on the Greggs Christmas menu this year, but the bakery has a selection of year-round options.

