Earthling Ed’s Restaurant Unity Diner Announces Closure

London vegan restaurant Unity Diner has announced that it will be permanently closing its doors in the new year.

The eatery was founded in 2018 by author and animal rights activist Ed Winters (also known as Earthling Ed). Its menu specializes in plant-based alternatives to popular dishes, like fish and chips and mac and cheese. According to a social media post from the restaurant, rising costs experienced since Covid have forced it to shut its doors for good from February 1, 2025.

“Restaurant closures are running at their highest level in more than a decade,” the post reads. “A total of 1,409 shut their doors in the year ending September 2024, up from 1,180 in the 12 months before. The situation for hospitality in the UK at the moment is beyond anything we could have expected. We’re proud to have battled through it for so long.”

The post goes in to say that the team is “immensely proud” of what they have achieved in the last six years, including serving vegan food to “thousands of non-vegans.”

Many prominent figures in the vegan community commented their support of the restaurant. Joey Carbstrong, the creator of Pignorant, said he was “very sorry” to hear the news. Alexis Gauthier, a Michelin-starred vegan chef, praised Unity Diner for “doing so much for raising awareness in animal welfare.”

Unity Diner and Surge Sanctuary

Unity Diner supports Surge Sanctuary, which provides a forever home to rescued farmed animals. In the social media post, the team urged fans of the restaurant to continue their support of the sanctuary by becoming a monthly donor.

“Any support is hugely appreciated and very much needed to help care for the animals,” they wrote.

Find out how to support Surge Sanctuary here.

