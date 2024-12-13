Environmentalist Al Gore Spotted At Vegan Restaurant

X
Al Gore dined at Gauthier Soho last night

Environmentalist Al Gore at Soho vegan restaurant Gauthier Soho

US politician and well-known environmentalist Al Gore was spotted at a popular upmarket vegan restaurant in London’s Soho last night. 

Gauthier Soho is a Michelin-starred eatery that’s made a big name for itself in the London plant-based scene. It’s run by multi-award-winning French chef Alexis Gauthier, who went vegan in 2016 and removed all animal products from his menu in 2021

According to a social media post from the restaurant, Al Gore has been a “faithful supporter” of the business for a number of years. “It was wonderful to see him again last night celebrating an early Xmas dinner here in Soho,” they added. “We share the same love and the same objective for a better future for animals.”

Environmentalist Al Gore speaking at COP21
Al Gore regularly speaks on issues relating to the climate

Is Al Gore vegan?

Al Gore is a prominent environmental advocate known for his efforts to combat the climate crisis. After serving as Vice President under Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001, Gore turned his attention to raising awareness about global warming. He gained international recognition for the Academy Award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth (2006), which highlighted the dangers of climate change.

While we don’t know for sure if Al Gore currently follows a vegan lifestyle, it is thought that he adopted a plant-based diet back in 2013. “It’s absolutely correct that the growing meat intensity of diets across the world is one of the issues connected to this global crisis – not only because of the [carbon dioxide] involved, but also because of the water consumed in the process,” he previously said. In a 2014 interview, Al Gore said that he “felt better” on a plant-based diet, and that he would likely continue it “for the rest of his life.”

In the comments section of the Gauthier Soho post, many Instagram users praised Al Gore for his efforts to help animals and the environment. “Gives me hope to see that public people with power and intelligence use their reach for the good fight for the animals. Until every cage is empty, thank you,” wrote one. 

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

